Oakland Keeps 4x Michigan D3 Champ Susan LaGrand In-state

Susan LaGrand, a senior at Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has signed an NLI to swim for the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies in 2018-19. LaGrand is the brand-new owner of the Michigan High School Division 3 crown in the 100 back and, with her teammates, in the 200 medley relay. She had previously won D3 titles in the 100 fly and 200 IM as a sophomore. At this weekend’s 2017 MHSAA Girls’ D3 Swim & Dive Championship, LaGrand picked up three new personal bests winning the 100 back in 55.85, splitting 26.20 in the 50 back to lead off the winning medley relay, and leading off the third-place 400 free relay in 53.00. She also went 56.26 in the 100 fly, just .02 off her lifetime best, to finish third.

LaGrand swims year-round with East Grand Rapids Aquatics. She had a strong long-course season, culminating in new times in the 50/100 back and 100 free at Columbus Sectionals.

LaGrand will suit up for the Golden Grizzlies with fellow class of 2022 commit Madelyn Cislo. Her best times in the 100 back and 100 fly would have landed her in the A finals at the 2017 Horizon League Championships, while her 200 IM would have made the B final.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 55.85

100 fly – 56.24

200 IM – 2:06.00

50 free – 25.01

100 free – 53.00

