Drabot: “A Year Under my Belt Helped with Confidence” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL
- Hosted by Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)
On the final night of competition at the 2017 Art Adamson Invite, Stanford’s Katie Drabot had a big swim in the 200 fly. Drabot turned heads earlier this month when she threw down a personal best 1:54.49 in a dual meet against NC State. She demolished that time tonight, taking down reigning NCAA champ Ella Eastin as she touched in 1:51.74 to Eastin’s 1:52.03. Both swimmers were under the NCAA ‘A’ cut.
Anyone have her race video of 200 Fly?