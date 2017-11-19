Drabot: “A Year Under my Belt Helped with Confidence” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

On the final night of competition at the 2017 Art Adamson Invite, Stanford’s Katie Drabot had a big swim in the 200 fly. Drabot turned heads earlier this month when she threw down a personal best 1:54.49 in a dual meet against NC State. She demolished that time tonight, taking down reigning NCAA champ Ella Eastin as she touched in 1:51.74 to Eastin’s 1:52.03. Both swimmers were under the NCAA ‘A’ cut.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Drabot: “A Year Under my Belt Helped with Confidence” (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Hswimmer

Anyone have her race video of 200 Fly?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »