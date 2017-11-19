Mizzou’s Annie Ochitwa Hits Big Personal Best, 47.58 in the 100 Free

Day 3, November 18, 2017

Mizzou Aquatic Center (Columbia, MO)

Complete Results

Day 3 Events:

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay

Final Women’s Standings:

Mizzou (1391.5 points) Nebraska (774.5) Wyoming (486) Drury (378) Illinois (339) UC Davis (276) Oklahoma Baptist (107) South Dakota State (100) Iowa State (45) Cincinnati (40) Nebraska-Omaha (2)

Final Men’s Standings:

Mizzou (1,411 points) Drury (683.5) Wyoming (671.5) Oklahoma Baptist (419) South Dakota State (352) Cincinnati (67)

The third and final day of the Mizzou Invite did not disappoint, as Mizzou set four new school records and swept the women’s and men’s team titles.

Women’s Recap

Arizona transfer Annie Ochitwa looks to have made a good move in joining Mizzou. After winning the 100 fly and 50 free on Day 1 of the Invite, Ochitwa set a new personal best in the 100 free by a wide margin. Prior to joining the Tigers, her best was a 48.53 from 2015. During prelims on Saturday, however, she took nearly a second off her mark with a 47.58. That time is just .05 slower than the NCAA automatic qualifying standard, and is a new Mizzou school record. The former record belonged to Shara Stafford (47.76), who also saw her 200 IM school record fall to Sharli Brady on Day 1. Ochitwa then swam 48.05 in finals to claim her third individual win of the Invite.

Brady recorded her third new Mizzou school record of the weekend in the 200 fly. In finals, she touched in 1:54.56 to shave four one-hundredths off her former record from last year. Her time is less than a second away from the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Brady won the event over Nebraska’s Dana Posthuma by almost four seconds. Mizzou’s Hannah Stevens swept the backstroke events as she clocked a 1:52.31 in finals of the 200 back. Notably, Mizzou claimed the top 5 spots in the event, with all five of their swimmers finishing under 1:57.

The women finished the meet with a new school record in the 400 free relay in 3:15.53, which was just a tenth shy of the NCAA ‘A’ standard. Erin Metzger-Seymour (49.26), Samantha Porter (49.43), Stevens (48.69), and Ochitwa (48.15) teamed up for the win, but Brady, who swam on the B relay, most likely will be swimming on the A relay in the future after clocking a 48.29.

Men’s Recap

On the men’s side, Nebraska transfer Jacob Wielinski took the win in the mile by over 26 seconds. His time of 14:59.10 is just a few seconds shy of what it took to be invited to NCAA Champs last year, and registered as a new Mizzou school record.

Much like the women, the Mizzou men took the top six spots in the 200 back finals. Daniel Hein won in 1:42.37, followed closely by Nick Alexander (1:42.82) and Alex Walton (1:43.58). Mizzou’s Mikel Schreuders claimed the 100 free (42.86), with Sam Coffman taking second (43.64). Micah Slaton won the 200 fly by almost 1.5 seconds in 1:43.08.

The Tiger men finished the meet with a bang when they notched an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the final event of the meet. In the 400 free relay, Luke Manus (43.67), Schreuders (42.46), Coffman (42.81), and Giovanny Lima (42.92) swam a combined 2:51.86.

To see how all these times stack up, check out what it will likely take to qualify for the 2018 NCAA Championships.