Hosszu Wins Three Events On Final Day Of Doha World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th

Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local

LCM

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu finished off the World Cup stop in Doha with three wins on the final night, coming out on top in the women’s 800 free, 200 back and 200 IM. After two victories on each of the first two days, she leaves Doha with seven gold medals.

The 29-year-old started the session off in the 800, edging out Kazan winner Zhou Chanzhen by just over a second in 8:34.58 for the victory. Zhou (8:35.67) was dominant in winning on the first stop, where Hosszu was a distant 2nd in 8:46.48.

Shortly after Hosszu was back in the water in the 200 back, easily picking up the win in 2:11.00 over Kira Toussaint (2:13.24) of the Netherlands. That was a bit slower than her winning time in Kazan (2:10.13), but she was faster in her third win, the 200 IM, as she clocked 2:11.57 to improve on her 2:12.71. Russian Yuliya Efimova was the runner-up in 2:13.60.

Efimova repeated as the winner in the women’s 50 breast, going about half a second faster than the first stop in 30.43. Hosszu was a surprising entrant there as well, taking 3rd in 32.81 with Efimova’s countrymate Vitalina Simonova (32.01) in 2nd.

We saw a total of three World Cup Records fall on the night, as David Verraszto broke the 400 IM mark, Sarah Sjostrom took out the 100 fly record, and Andrii Govorov lowered the standard in the 50 fly. All three swimmers broke their own records.

Verraszto won a tight battle with Azerbaijan’s Maksym Shemberev in 4:13.44, breaking his 4:15.89 from 2015. Shemberev (4:13.61) and Ecuador’s Tom Peribonio (4:17.02) both broke their respective National Records in placing 2nd and 3rd.

Sjostrom decimated her 100 fly mark of 57.42 in a time of 56.46, winning the race by close to two seconds over Belgium’s Kimberly Buys (58.23). The Swede had set that 57.42 at the first stop.

Like Sjostrom, Govorov broke his own record set in Kazan in the men’s 50 fly, posting a time of 22.82 to slide under his 22.87. American Michael Andrew repeated as the runner-up in 23.21.

OTHER WINNERS