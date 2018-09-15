Verraszto, Shemberev & Peribonio Lower WC, National Marks In 400 IM

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

  • Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th
  • Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar
  • Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local
  • LCM
  • Entry Lists
  • SwimSwam Preview
  • Results

Hungarian David Verraszto lowered his own World Cup record to win the men’s 400 IM to open the third finals session in Doha, clocking a time of 4:13.44 to knock off his mark set three years ago. Back in August of 2015, Verraszto set the previous record in Moscow in a time of 4:15.89.

Additionally, Maksym Shemberev broke his Azerbaijani National Record in 4:13.61, lowering his old standard of 4:14.77, and Tom Peribonio improved his Ecuadorian Record by a few tenths in 4:17.02. Peribonio, who also set a National Record in the 200 IM on day 2, had previously been 4:17.37 at the 2017 World Championships.

Verraszto went head-to-head with Shemberev for the second straight night, as Shemberev had beaten him by a quarter of a second to win the 200 fly on day 2. Tonight, the 30-year-old Verraszto established the lead on the backstroke leg, and despite a solid 1:10.78 breaststroke split, lost some ground to Shemberev (1:08.90), but still went into the freestyle with a lead in excess of a second and a half.

Shemberev closed with a massive 57.85 on the freestyle, but Verraszto managed to fend him off with a 59.26 split to touch in 4:13.44 to Shemberev’s 4:13.61. Peribonio was in the hunt the whole way, losing a bit of ground on the free to finish a few seconds back in 3rd. An interesting note on Shemberev’s race, his back-half (2:06.75) was actually faster than the world record back-half of Michael Phelps (2:07.35).

Verraszto also won the first stop in Kazan, but with a lack of competition, cruised to the gold in a much slower 4:20.68.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Coach Mike 1952

Anyone know what Kalizs’s 400 IM LCM back half best is?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Brownish

2:06.32 (Budapest)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
James Sutherland

He has been faster than Shemberev: 2:06.19 in Rio, 2:06.32 in Budapest.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!