Sarah Sjostrom Torches 100 Fly World Cup Record In 56.46

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th

Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local

LCM

Entry Lists

SwimSwam Preview

Results

Sarah Sjostrom continued her streak of breaking the World Cup Record in the 100 fly, now having done so in all three of her swims on the circuit. Tonight, after there were no preliminary heats in the event due to only seven entries, the 25-year-old Swede bulldozed her way to the gold in a new record of 56.46.

At the Kazan stop, Sjostrom had tied the record of 57.56 set by Japan’s Rikako Ikee in 2015 in the prelims, and then took just over a tenth off in the final to win gold in 57.42. Tonight, she chops nearly a full second off that record.

This is Sjostrom’s fourth gold of the competition, also winning the 50 free, 200 free and 50 fly, and will look for a fifth later in the session in the 100 free.

Belgian Kimberly Buys swam one tenth faster than she did in Kazan to remain in the runner-up position in 58.23, and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (59.40) ran down her Dutch teammate Kim Busch (59.45) on the second 50 to sneak in for 3rd.