Andrii Govorov Clocks 22.8 To Crack Own World Cup Record In 50 Fly

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th

Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local

LCM

Ukrainian Andrii Govorov won the men’s 50 fly at the FINA World Cup stop in Doha in a time of 22.82, breaking his own record of 22.87 set at the first stop in Kazan.

In Kazan, the 26-year-old took out the previous mark of 23.23 set by Chad Le Clos in Chartres in August of 2015.

Govorov’s impressive run in the event this year continues, as he’s now been under 23 seconds on eleven different occasions. After setting the world record (22.27) in Rome at the beginning of July, he won the European Championship last month in Glasgow.

While Govorov was five one-hundredths better than he was at the first stop to win gold once again, American Michael Andrew was two slower to repeat in the runner-up position in a time of 23.21. South African Ryan Coetzee (23.54) snagged 3rd, and Vlad Morozov (23.65) fell one spot from Kazan in 4th.

Le Clos, who sat out the first two days of competition, finished back in 5th, but still put up a respectable time in 23.80.