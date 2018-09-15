Nevada Women Dominate Oregon State In Relay-Only Season Opener

Nevada vs Oregon State

The University of Nevada women opened their season at home with a win over Oregon State on Friday, sweeping every event in a relay-only affair. The Wolf Pack went 9-for-9 to outscore the Beavers 53-28.

“This was a great team effort,” said Nevada head coach Brendan Bray. “I was really excited to see the freshmen start their first college meet. The goals of the day were to be competitive, be supportive of each other and try to get your hand on the wall first. I think we accomplished all of our goals.”

The teams raced several nontraditional events, including 3×50 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly relays, a 3×300 free relay, and a 500 free relay where the four swimmers swam different distances of 50, 100, 150 and 200. They also had a 4×100 IM relay, along with the more commonly contested 200 free, 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Leading the way for Nevada were Imogen Watson, Rebecca Murray, Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Jamie Reynolds and Caitlyn Richardson, who all appeared on four winning relays.

“Overall, I am pleased with the way the team performed together with only four practices together,” said Oregon State head coach Jennifer Buffin. “They came together as a team and gave each other their best effort.”

Full press releases from both teams and results can be found at the links at the top of the article.