Sjostrom, Morozov Early World Cup Point Leaders After Kazan

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

  • Friday, September 7th – Sunday, September 9th
  • Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
  • LCM
  • Results

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

  • September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
  • September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
  • September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
  • October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
  • November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
  • November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
  • November 15-17, Singapore (25m)

Sarah Sjostrom and Vladimir Morozov are the early leaders of the 2018 FINA World Cup series after the first of seven tour stops.

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

  • Gold: 12 points
  • Silver: 9 points
  • Bronze: 6 points

Each athlete can swim unlimited events, but can only score points from their best three finishes.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

  • First: 24 points
  • Second: 18 points
  • Third: 12 points

Kazan PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom, 50 free: 23.83= 979 FINA points
  2. Yuliya Efimova, 100 breast: 1:05.94 = 919 FINA points
  3. Kira Toussaint, 100 back: 59.80 = 917 FINA points

Men:

  1. Anton Chupkov, 200 breast: 2:07.59 = 978 FINA points
  2. Vladimir Morozov, 50 back: 24.43 = 952 FINA points
  3. Michael Andrew, 50 back: 24.49 = 945 FINA points

2018 World Cup Point Standings

Fmku

I thought only three events counted for the points?

2 hours ago
Bear drinks beer

The points table posted by Fina on its official tweet:
https://twitter.com/fina1908/status/1038834132451778560?s=19

2 hours ago
Joe

The points list is not the official one, which only counts the three best results.

But it’s correct that you do get money for all events you swim.

2 hours ago

