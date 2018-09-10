Hosszu Cracks $11K At Kazan World Cup – Full Money Lists

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

  • Friday, September 7th – Sunday, September 9th
  • Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
  • LCM
  • Results

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

  • September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
  • September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
  • September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
  • October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
  • November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
  • November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
  • November 15-17, Singapore (25m)

Katinka Hosszu leads all money-earners with $11,500 in winnings through the 2018 Kazan World Cup.

The five-time tour champion won five golds, three silvers and one bronze, plus swam on two bronze-medal mixed relays for Hungary. No other athlete is yet over $7500 after Kazan, which is the first of seven stops on the tour.

Sarah Sjostrom is the women’s points runner-up, and made $7500 in Kazan. Men’s points leaders Vladimir Morozov ($6500) and Michael Andrew ($6000) have made the next-most, with the difference coming because of Morozov’s two relay silvers.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 7-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $150,000
  • 2nd: $100,000
  • 3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List

1
Joe

The points list is not the official one which only counts three results plus strong times.

30 minutes ago

