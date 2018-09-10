Dr. Sun Yang In The Making, As China’s Freestyle Ace Pursues PhD

Chinese Olympic champion Sun Yang is reportedly going back to school to earn his PhD. The 26-year-old freestyle ace is set to pursue his higher degree at the Shanghai Institute of Physical Education, whose term begins a week from now. (Beijing Daily Group)

Sun had earned his bachelor’s degree in Education from Suzhou University and immediately pursued a Masters in Physical Education and Training. We reported last year how the most decorated Chinese swimmer in Olympic history used himself as the source of his Master’s thesis. Sun’s thesis was centered on the men’s 200m freestyle race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Sun is coming off a highly successful Asian Games, where he wrangled in 4 individual gold medals via a sweep of the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events. He earned a new Games Record in the 800m free, an event he is eyeing to add to his program for the 2020 Olympic Games. While in Jakarta, Sun also scored two silvers as a member of the 4 x 100m freestyle and 4 x 200m freestyle relays.

He finished the 2017-18 season ranked #2 in the 200m free (1:45.15) and #1 in the world in the 400m free (3:41.94).