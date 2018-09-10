Green Bay Phoenix Men Make the Best “Sorority” Recruitment Video Ever

Upbeat music? Slow montages of beautiful moments of fun? Casual sports? Leisurely days spent on floaties in pools? That thing where they sit next to each other on a cliff and hold a banner up behind them?

Yep, the Green Bay men’s swim team pretty much nailed it.

If you don’t spend much time on the internet, this video might not make much sense to you, but everyone’s least-favorite/favorite guilty-pleasure are the heavily-filtered, professionally-produced sorority recruitment videos that peaked some time around or shortly-after this Texas A&M Alpha Delta Pi video in 2016.

The videos are often swimming-adjacent as is, with sorority members commonly including scenes in pools, and more commonly including scenes shot in natural bodies of water with stunning cliffs and beautiful scenery. Whether they admit it or not, everyone who watches those videos secretly want to be a part of those groups – or at least the vision of them filtered through their high-end video production companies that make the final cut.

An investigation by Elle Magazine found that one University of Miami video cost between $200,000 and $400,000 to produce. We’re going to go out on a limb and say that Michael Klemm produced his video on a significantly-smaller budget than that, but in our eyes, its still special in its own way.