Hines’ 15:41 Mile, Casas’ 1:40 200 Back Close Out Art Adamson

2018 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 14-16, 2018

College Station, TX (Texas A&M Natatorium)

SCY

Live results

FINAL TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Texas A&M – 1507 Louisiana State – 673.5 Boise State – 621 Hawaii – 548.5

MEN

Texas A&M – 1620.5 Louisiana State – 588 Hawaii – 498 Air Force – 358.5 Incarnate Word – 261 Southern Methodist – 225

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas and Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines capped their excellent showings this weekend with arguably their best swims of the meet. Casas came within a whisper of breaking the 1:40 barrier in the men’s 200 back, touching in nation-leading 1:40.04. Casas came into this meet with a best time of 1:45.29, marking a 5.25 second improvement over his personal best this weekend. He swam a consistent race, going out in 23.37, then posting splits of 25.33, 25.81, and 25.53 respectively. Casas then lead off the A&M B 400 free relay in a lifetime best of 44.16.

Hines threw down an impressive nation-leading 15:41.35 in the women’s 1650, winning the event by 25.5 seconds. It was a personal best for Hines by 13 seconds, a significant drop for November. Her time was the fastest mile swum in the Fall semester since 2013, if you exclude Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith.

Sydney Pickrem picked up wins in the women’s 200 back and 200 breast. In the 200 back, Pickrem swam a 1:53.26, knocking 1.20 seconds off her best time of 1:54.45, which she swam at this invite last year. Pickrem then swam a 2:06.13, marking her fastest time of the season, and an NCAA A cut. That time was just slightly off the 2:05.93 she posted at this invite last year.

LSU star sprinter Haylee Knight posted a 48.24 to win the women’s 100 free, coming in slightly off her prelims performance of 48.04. Her prelims time was a lifetime best, coming in nearly a second faster than her previous best of 48.89, which she swam at last year’s SEC Championships. Benjamin Walker nearly tied his prelims performance to win the 200 breast, touching in 1:54.54. In prelims, Walker was 1:54.48. He’s right at his personal best of 1:54.01.

A&M sophomores Taylor Pike and Jing Quah battled it out in the women’s 200 fly, with Pike coming in first. Pike held a slight lead going into the final 50, where she outsplit Quah 29.66 to 30.37. Pike touched first in 1:54.05, shaving .35 seconds off her personal best. Quah finished in 1:54.92, coming in off her personal best of 1:53.05. A&M’s Angel Martinez posted a speedy 1:42.07 to win the men’s 100 fly. The time comes in just off his personal best of 1:41.56. He swam a tight race, posting a 52.35 on the 2nd 100 of the race.