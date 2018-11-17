Sophie Hansson Excited to Race the Best in the USA (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

Lilly King unleashed the fastest swim of the season by a wide margin to win the women’s 100 breast in 56.43, coming less than two-tenths off her NCAA and American Record of 56.25 from last season’s NCAAs. This is her 3rd-fastest swim ever (and 3rd fastest all-time), and clears her fastest ever performance in October by almost a full second (57.30, 2016 College Challenge).

NC State freshman Sophie Hansson improved on her prelim best time by 0.16 to take 2nd in 58.44, and Indiana freshman Noelle Peplowski was just off her morning PB by two-tenths for 3rd in 59.38.