High-Level International Meets For July 2023

The 2023 World Championships are upon us, with swimming action kicking off on July 22nd from Fukuoka, Japan.

That takes center stage on the events calendar for next month; however, there are still additional elite meets including the European Junior Swimming Championships, the European Youth Olympic Festival, as well as the U.S. Pro Championships.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

07/04 – 07/09 European Junior Swimming Championships (SRB)

07/06 – 07/09 Irish Summer National Age Group Championships (IRL)

07/08 – 07/02 Queensland SC Prep Meet (AUS)

07/14 – 07/16 NSW Metro SC Championships (AUS)

07/22 – 07/30 Swimming at the World Aquatics Championships (JPN)

07/22 – 07/28 British Summer Championships (GBR)

07/23 – 07/29 European Youth Olympic Festival (SLO)

07/25 – 07/30 Swimming Cup of Russia Final (RUS)

07/26 – 07/29 Pro Championships (USA)

07/29 – 07/30 Victorian Metro SC Championships (AUS)

07/31 – 08/04 U.S. Junior National Championships (USA)