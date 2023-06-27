Maximus Williamson Rises To #2 Among 15-16 Year Old Boys With 49.00 100 Freestyle

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maximus Williamson made a move on the US 15-16 boys age group rankings by swimming a time of 49.00 during prelims at the 2023 World Championships Trials. Williamson’s time makes him the second-fastest boy in the history of the age group behind Kaii Winkler who holds the record at 48.81.

Williamson’s best time heading into this meet was 50.13, meaning that he shaved more than a second off his best time to hit 49.00. He swam that 50.13 at the Mission Viejo TYR Pro Swim Series in May 2023. Williamson dropped roughly half a second off his opening split from the Pro Swim Series and was even faster on the second 50.

Williamson – 2023 Trials Williamson – PSS 2023 Winkler – PSS 2023 50 23.64 24.09 23.55 100 49.00 (25.36) 50.13 (26.04) 48.81 (25.26)

By hitting 49.00, Williamson passed the likes of Caeleb Dressel and Thomas Heilman who are #4 and #3, respectively, in the rankings.

US 15-16 Age Group Ranking – 100 Freestyle

Kai Winkler (2023) – 48.81 Maximus Williamson (2023) – 49.00 Thomas Heilman (2022) – 49.06 Caeleb Dressel (2013) – 49.28 Destin Lasco (2018) – 49.40 Jack Alexy (2019) – 49.67 Daniel Diehl (2019) – 49.71 Henry McFadden (2022) – 49.72

Williamson’s big time drop allowed him to qualify for a second swim during night one of Trials as he placed 20th overall. Due to several scratches, Williamson will swim in lane 1 of the B final. Despite the fact that he has the 15-16 NAG in the event and was the 12th seed in this event, Kaii Winkler did not race this event on day one of the meet. Williamson has already improved upon his placement at Trials last year when he finished in 33rd overall with a time of 50.69.