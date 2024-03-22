Gretchen Walsh FULL 20.37 50 Free Post Race Interview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Yesterday, Gretchen Walsh not only swam the fastest 50 freestyle of All-Time… she did it twice. Listen to what the Virginia sprint star had to say about her race and ascension to NCAA dominance.
Kate just posted something about racing with claire what did they race
Some who don’t pay attention think she is cocky, she’s not at all when you really listen. She is refreshingly open and candid, thinking out loud as she speaks. Let’s not encourage her to shut it down by misplace criticisms. The next two days should be great fun.
Agreed. She’s had to do a ton of work to gain confidence, and she has been open about that, so it’s nice to see her recognizing the otherwordly things she’s doing because it would honestly be a shame if she didn’t. Also, sorry, but if she were a man, these comments wouldn’t exist.
What comments are people talking about? Gretchen deserves everything and also deserves to feel proud of what she’s accomplished. She’s phenomenal and it’s amazing how she’s bounced back from all her mental blocks. I got no inkling of cockiness.