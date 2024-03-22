Gretchen Walsh FULL 20.37 50 Free Post Race Interview

2024 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Texas’s defending Champion in the 100 Breast, Lydia Jacoby opens her 2024 NCAA campaign today, but has her work cut out for her as she enters as just the 4th seed.

Greg Meehan Explains Stanford Has “Embraced Who We Are” Featuring Young Roster At NCAAs The Stanford women currently sit in 4th place as a team and have a young roster invited to NCAAs with no seniors or fifth years but they have developed.

Gretchen Walsh Swims #2 Fastest 100 Fly All-Time With 48.26 In Prelims Gretchen Walsh swam the #2 fastest 100 butterfly of all-time in prelims swimming a 48.26, only 0.01 off of her own NCAA and American records.

2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Preview Katharine Berkoff will look to take back the 100 backstroke crown as she is the top seed by over a second coming into the meet.