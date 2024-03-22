Gretchen Walsh Swims #2 Fastest 100 Fly All-Time With 48.26 In Prelims

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Top 3:

Gretchen Walsh swam the 2nd fastest 100 butterfly in history with a 48.26 in prelims at 2024 NCAAs. That was only a single one-hundredth off of her own NCAA and American Record of a 48.25 that she swam at ACCs.

WALSH- 2024 NCAAs WALSH – OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD ACCs WALSH – *UNOFFICIAL* NCAA/US RECORD DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD First 50 22.34 22.41 22.58 22.48 Second 50 25.92 25.84 25.72 25.98 Final Time 48.26 48.25 48.3 48.46

Walsh led from the start, besides the reaction time of a 0.77, splitting a 10.30 on the first 25 before splitting a 22.34 on the first 50. That was faster than she was when she set her record last month and she came home just 0.08 slower. Walsh is the top seed in tonight’s final. She was the only swimmer under the 49 second mark and only Emma Sticklen of Texas was under the 50-second mark as she swam a 49.73.

Gretchen’s swim broke Kate Douglass‘s old NCAA meet record of a 48.46 that, at the time, was also the NCAA and American record.

Last night, Walsh swam a new NCAA and American record in the 50 free with a 20.37. On night 1, she swam the fastest 50 back split of all-time with a 22.10 leading off Virginia’s 200 medley relay to a win.

All-Time Top-10 Official Performances, SCY Women’s 100 Fly

*Note: According to USA Swimming, Walsh’s 48.30 is an unofficial 100 fly time, however is plainly the No. 3 performance all-time