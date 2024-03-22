Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Swims #2 Fastest 100 Fly All-Time With 48.26 In Prelims

Comments: 1

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Top 3:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 48.26 ***New Meet and Pool Record***
  2. Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 49.73
  3. Olivia Bray (Texas) – 50.33

Gretchen Walsh swam the 2nd fastest 100 butterfly in history with a 48.26 in prelims at 2024 NCAAs. That was only a single one-hundredth off of her own NCAA and American Record of a 48.25 that she swam at ACCs.

WALSH- 2024 NCAAs WALSH – OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD ACCs WALSH – *UNOFFICIAL* NCAA/US RECORD
DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD
First 50 22.34 22.41 22.58 22.48
Second 50 25.92 25.84 25.72 25.98
Final Time 48.26 48.25 48.3 48.46

Walsh led from the start, besides the reaction time of a 0.77, splitting a 10.30 on the first 25 before splitting a 22.34 on the first 50. That was faster than she was when she set her record last month and she came home just 0.08 slower. Walsh is the top seed in tonight’s final. She was the only swimmer under the 49 second mark and only Emma Sticklen of Texas was under the 50-second mark as she swam a 49.73.

Gretchen’s swim broke Kate Douglass‘s old NCAA meet record of a 48.46 that, at the time, was also the NCAA and American record.

Last night, Walsh swam a new NCAA and American record in the 50 free with a 20.37. On night 1, she swam the fastest 50 back split of all-time with a 22.10 leading off Virginia’s 200 medley relay to a win.

All-Time Top-10 Official Performances, SCY Women’s 100 Fly

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.25 (2024)
  2. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.26 (2024)
  3. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.46 (2023)
  4. Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.51 (2023)
  5. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 48.84 (2023)
  6. Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.89 (2021)
  7. Torri Huske, Stanford — 48.96 (2023)
  8. Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 48.99 (2023)
  9. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 49.04 (2022)
  10. Gretchen WalshVirginia — 49.11 (2023)

*Note: According to USA Swimming, Walsh’s 48.30 is an unofficial 100 fly time, however is plainly the No. 3 performance all-time

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tea rex
26 minutes ago

Missed the record? #GretchenWashed

Jkjk keep kicking but Gretchen

1
-2
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!