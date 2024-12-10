Gretchen Walsh Earns ~$58,750 in Less Than 2 Minutes of Racing on Day 1 of 2024 SC Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nearly 100 swimmers have earned prize money on the first day of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, and American Gretchen Walsh led the way with $58,750 – almost entirely owed to World Record bonuses.

World Aquatics is offering up $25,000 prize money bonuses for each World Record broken at the meet, and they got walloped on day 1, to the tune of 7 World Records for $175,000 in prize money bonuses – equal to almost 10% of the prize money available at the meet in total.

While we don’t expect that record-breaking pace to keep up throughout the meet (day one had the most obvious targets), the same record-breakers like Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Summer McIntosh, and later into the action Regan Smith still have lots more opportunities for World Records this week in Budapest. That includes Walsh again in the 50 fly final – even while becoming the first woman to break the 24 second barrier, she didn’t hit the wall quite right, so there might be another tenth or two in that swim with perfect turns and finishes.

Notes: NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher. We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Summary of $445,000 in Prize Money Awarded on Day 1