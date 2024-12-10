Gretchen Walsh Earns ~$58,750 in Less Than 2 Minutes of Racing on Day 1 of 2024 SC Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Nearly 100 swimmers have earned prize money on the first day of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, and American Gretchen Walsh led the way with $58,750 – almost entirely owed to World Record bonuses.
World Aquatics is offering up $25,000 prize money bonuses for each World Record broken at the meet, and they got walloped on day 1, to the tune of 7 World Records for $175,000 in prize money bonuses – equal to almost 10% of the prize money available at the meet in total.
While we don’t expect that record-breaking pace to keep up throughout the meet (day one had the most obvious targets), the same record-breakers like Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Summer McIntosh, and later into the action Regan Smith still have lots more opportunities for World Records this week in Budapest. That includes Walsh again in the 50 fly final – even while becoming the first woman to break the 24 second barrier, she didn’t hit the wall quite right, so there might be another tenth or two in that swim with perfect turns and finishes.
Notes:
- NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher.
- We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.
Summary of $445,000 in Prize Money Awarded on Day 1
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Country
|Event Money – Day 1
|World Record Bonuses
|
Total Prize Money – After Day 1
|1
|Gretchen Walsh
|USA
|$2,500
|$56,250
|$58,750
|2
|Kate Douglass
|USA
|$12,500
|$31,250
|$43,750
|3
|Summer McIntosh
|Canada
|$11,750
|$25,000
|$36,750
|4
|Noe Ponti
|Switzerland
|$0
|$25,000
|$25,000
|5
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|Canada
|$14,750
|$14,750
|6
|Lani Pallister
|Australia
|$10,000
|$10,000
|6
|Shaine Casas
|USA
|$10,000
|$10,000
|6
|Ahmed Jaouadi
|Tunisia
|$10,000
|$10,000
|9
|Katharine Berkoff
|USA
|$2,500
|$6,250
|$8,750
|9
|Alex Shackell
|USA
|$2,500
|$6,250
|$8,750
|9
|Jack Alexy
|USA
|$2,500
|$6,250
|$8,750
|9
|Luke Hobson
|USA
|$2,500
|$6,250
|$8,750
|9
|Kieran Smith
|USA
|$2,500
|$6,250
|$8,750
|9
|Chris Guiliano
|USA
|$2,500
|$6,250
|$8,750
|15
|Alex Walsh
|USA
|$8,000
|$8,000
|15
|Alberto Razzetti
|Italy
|$8,000
|$8,000
|15
|Florian Wellbrock
|Germany
|$8,000
|$8,000
|18
|Abbie Wood
|Great Britain
|$7,000
|$7,000
|18
|Finlay Knox
|Canada
|$7,000
|$7,000
|18
|Kuzey Tuncelli
|Turkey
|$7,000
|$7,000
|21
|Paige Madden
|USA
|$6,000
|$6,000
|21
|Carson Foster
|USA
|$6,000
|$6,000
|21
|Damien Joly
|France
|$6,000
|$6,000
|24
|Claire Weinsterin
|USA
|$5,000
|$5,000
|24
|Ellen Walshe
|Ireland
|$5,000
|$5,000
|24
|David Schlicht
|Australia
|$5,000
|$5,000
|24
|Sven Schwarz
|Germany
|$5,000
|$5,000
|28
|Isabel Gose
|Germany
|$4,000
|$4,000
|28
|Rebecca Meder
|South Africa
|$4,000
|$4,000
|28
|Ilia Borodin
|Neutral Athletes B
|$4,000
|$4,000
|28
|Luca de Tullio
|Italy
|$4,000
|$4,000
|32
|Leah Neale
|Australia
|$3,000
|$3,000
|32
|Emma Carrasco
|Spain
|$3,000
|$3,000
|32
|Berke Saka
|Turkey
|$3,000
|$3,000
|32
|Kirill Martynychev
|Neutral Athletes B
|$3,000
|$3,000
|36
|Sofia Diakova
|Neutral Athletes B
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Tamara Potocka
|Slovakia
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Daiya Seto
|Japan
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Zalan Sarkany
|Hungary
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Meg Harris
|Australia
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Milla Jansen
|Australia
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Alexandria Perkins
|Australia
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Alessandro Miressi
|Italy
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Leonardo Deplano
|Italy
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Lorenzo Zazzeri
|Italy
|$2,000
|$2,000
|36
|Manuel Frigo
|Italy
|$2,000
|$2,000
|47
|Ingrid Wilm
|Canada
|$1,750
|$1,750
|47
|Penny Oleksiak
|Canada
|$1,750
|$1,750
|47
|Kamil Sieradzki
|Poland
|$1,750
|$1,750
|47
|Jakub Majerski
|Poland
|$1,750
|$1,750
|47
|Ksawery Masiuk
|Poland
|$1,750
|$1,750
|47
|Kacper Stokowski
|Poland
|$1,750
|$1,750
|53
|Daria Klepikova
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|53
|Daria Trofimova
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|53
|Milana Stepanova
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|53
|Arina Surkova
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|53
|Egor Kornev
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|53
|Dmitrii Zhavoronkov
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|53
|Aleksandr Shchegolev
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|53
|Andrei Minakov
|Neutral Athletes B
|$1,500
|$1,500
|61
|Sofia Morini
|Italy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|61
|Sara Curtis
|Italy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|61
|Chiara Tarantino
|Italy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|61
|Emma Menicucci
|Italy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|61
|Marco Antonio Ferereira
|Brazil
|$1,250
|$1,250
|61
|Guilherme Santos
|Brazil
|$1,250
|$1,250
|61
|Kaique Alves
|Brazil
|$1,250
|$1,250
|61
|Leonardo Coelho Santos
|Brazil
|$1,250
|$1,250
|69
|Sara JUvenik
|Sweden
|$1,000
|$1,000
|69
|Louise Hansson
|Sweden
|$1,000
|$1,000
|69
|Hanna Bergman
|Sweden
|$1,000
|$1,000
|69
|Sofia Aastedt
|Sweden
|$1,000
|$1,000
|69
|Sergio de Celis Montalban
|Spain
|$1,000
|$1,000
|69
|Luis Dominguez
|Spain
|$1,000
|$1,000
|69
|Miguel Perez-Godoy Brageli
|Spain
|$1,000
|$1,000
|69
|Nacho Campos Beas
|Spain
|$1,000
|$1,000
|77
|Nikolett Padar
|Hungary
|$750
|$750
|77
|Panna Ugrai
|Hungary
|$750
|$750
|77
|Petra Senanszky
|Hungary
|$750
|$750
|77
|Lilla Abraham
|Hungary
|$750
|$750
|77
|Jere Hribar
|Croatia
|$750
|$750
|77
|Nikola Miljenic
|Croatia
|$750
|$750
|77
|Vlaho Nenadic
|Croatia
|$750
|$750
|77
|Toni Dragoja
|Croatia
|$750
|$750
|85
|Nina Jazy
|Germany
|$500
|$500
|85
|Niocle Maier
|Germany
|$500
|$500
|85
|Nina Holt
|Germany
|$500
|$500
|85
|Nele Schulze
|Germany
|$500
|$500
|85
|Maximillian Giuliani
|Australia
|$500
|$500
|85
|Edward Sommerville
|Australia
|$500
|$500
|85
|Harrison Turner
|Australia
|$500
|$500
|85
|Matthew Temple
|Australia
|$500
|$500
$58,750 in 2 minutes = $1,762,500 per hour! just saying….
Juan Soto, eat your heart out.
That sounds nice and all but that’s not the reality. She put in a lot more hours than that to earn that money. I hope her and others are able to continue cashing in at this meet.
Still less than some CEO’s
That is ok. The IRS is reading this too. They are very happy with the news.
Swimming Canada once warned its athletes “Pay your taxes on your prize money. SwimSwam is going to report on it so you’ll get caught.” (paraphrase)