Gretchen Walsh Earns ~$58,750 in Less Than 2 Minutes of Racing on Day 1 of 2024 SC Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nearly 100 swimmers have earned prize money on the first day of the 2024 Short Course World Championships, and American Gretchen Walsh led the way with $58,750 – almost entirely owed to World Record bonuses.

World Aquatics is offering up $25,000 prize money bonuses for each World Record broken at the meet, and they got walloped on day 1, to the tune of 7 World Records for $175,000 in prize money bonuses – equal to almost 10% of the prize money available at the meet in total.

While we don’t expect that record-breaking pace to keep up throughout the meet (day one had the most obvious targets), the same record-breakers like Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Summer McIntosh, and later into the action Regan Smith still have lots more opportunities for World Records this week in Budapest. That includes Walsh again in the 50 fly final – even while becoming the first woman to break the 24 second barrier, she didn’t hit the wall quite right, so there might be another tenth or two in that swim with perfect turns and finishes.

Notes:

  1. NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher.
  2. We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Summary of $445,000 in Prize Money Awarded on Day 1

Rank Swimmer Country Event Money – Day 1 World Record Bonuses
Total Prize Money – After Day 1
1 Gretchen Walsh USA $2,500 $56,250 $58,750
2 Kate Douglass USA $12,500 $31,250 $43,750
3 Summer McIntosh Canada $11,750 $25,000 $36,750
4 Noe Ponti Switzerland $0 $25,000 $25,000
5 Mary-Sophie Harvey Canada $14,750 $14,750
6 Lani Pallister Australia $10,000 $10,000
6 Shaine Casas USA $10,000 $10,000
6 Ahmed Jaouadi Tunisia $10,000 $10,000
9 Katharine Berkoff USA $2,500 $6,250 $8,750
9 Alex Shackell USA $2,500 $6,250 $8,750
9 Jack Alexy USA $2,500 $6,250 $8,750
9 Luke Hobson USA $2,500 $6,250 $8,750
9 Kieran Smith USA $2,500 $6,250 $8,750
9 Chris Guiliano USA $2,500 $6,250 $8,750
15 Alex Walsh USA $8,000 $8,000
15 Alberto Razzetti Italy $8,000 $8,000
15 Florian Wellbrock Germany $8,000 $8,000
18 Abbie Wood Great Britain $7,000 $7,000
18 Finlay Knox Canada $7,000 $7,000
18 Kuzey Tuncelli Turkey $7,000 $7,000
21 Paige Madden USA $6,000 $6,000
21 Carson Foster USA $6,000 $6,000
21 Damien Joly France $6,000 $6,000
24 Claire Weinsterin USA $5,000 $5,000
24 Ellen Walshe Ireland $5,000 $5,000
24 David Schlicht Australia $5,000 $5,000
24 Sven Schwarz Germany $5,000 $5,000
28 Isabel Gose Germany $4,000 $4,000
28 Rebecca Meder South Africa $4,000 $4,000
28 Ilia Borodin Neutral Athletes B $4,000 $4,000
28 Luca de Tullio Italy $4,000 $4,000
32 Leah Neale Australia $3,000 $3,000
32 Emma Carrasco Spain $3,000 $3,000
32 Berke Saka Turkey $3,000 $3,000
32 Kirill Martynychev Neutral Athletes B $3,000 $3,000
36 Sofia Diakova Neutral Athletes B $2,000 $2,000
36 Tamara Potocka Slovakia $2,000 $2,000
36 Daiya Seto Japan $2,000 $2,000
36 Zalan Sarkany Hungary $2,000 $2,000
36 Meg Harris Australia $2,000 $2,000
36 Milla Jansen Australia $2,000 $2,000
36 Alexandria Perkins Australia $2,000 $2,000
36 Alessandro Miressi Italy $2,000 $2,000
36 Leonardo Deplano Italy $2,000 $2,000
36 Lorenzo Zazzeri Italy $2,000 $2,000
36 Manuel Frigo Italy $2,000 $2,000
47 Ingrid Wilm Canada $1,750 $1,750
47 Penny Oleksiak Canada $1,750 $1,750
47 Kamil Sieradzki Poland $1,750 $1,750
47 Jakub Majerski Poland $1,750 $1,750
47 Ksawery Masiuk Poland $1,750 $1,750
47 Kacper Stokowski Poland $1,750 $1,750
53 Daria Klepikova Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
53 Daria Trofimova Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
53 Milana Stepanova Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
53 Arina Surkova Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
53 Egor Kornev Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
53 Dmitrii Zhavoronkov Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
53 Aleksandr Shchegolev Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
53 Andrei Minakov Neutral Athletes B $1,500 $1,500
61 Sofia Morini Italy $1,250 $1,250
61 Sara Curtis Italy $1,250 $1,250
61 Chiara Tarantino Italy $1,250 $1,250
61 Emma Menicucci Italy $1,250 $1,250
61 Marco Antonio Ferereira Brazil $1,250 $1,250
61 Guilherme Santos Brazil $1,250 $1,250
61 Kaique Alves Brazil $1,250 $1,250
61 Leonardo Coelho Santos Brazil $1,250 $1,250
69 Sara JUvenik Sweden $1,000 $1,000
69 Louise Hansson Sweden $1,000 $1,000
69 Hanna Bergman Sweden $1,000 $1,000
69 Sofia Aastedt Sweden $1,000 $1,000
69 Sergio de Celis Montalban Spain $1,000 $1,000
69 Luis Dominguez Spain $1,000 $1,000
69 Miguel Perez-Godoy Brageli Spain $1,000 $1,000
69 Nacho Campos Beas Spain $1,000 $1,000
77 Nikolett Padar Hungary $750 $750
77 Panna Ugrai Hungary $750 $750
77 Petra Senanszky Hungary $750 $750
77 Lilla Abraham Hungary $750 $750
77 Jere Hribar Croatia $750 $750
77 Nikola Miljenic Croatia $750 $750
77 Vlaho Nenadic Croatia $750 $750
77 Toni Dragoja Croatia $750 $750
85 Nina Jazy Germany $500 $500
85 Niocle Maier Germany $500 $500
85 Nina Holt Germany $500 $500
85 Nele Schulze Germany $500 $500
85 Maximillian Giuliani Australia $500 $500
85 Edward Sommerville Australia $500 $500
85 Harrison Turner Australia $500 $500
85 Matthew Temple Australia $500 $500

 

swimcoach
7 minutes ago

$58,750 in 2 minutes = $1,762,500 per hour! just saying….

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  swimcoach
4 minutes ago

Juan Soto, eat your heart out.

SwimCoach
Reply to  swimcoach
1 minute ago

That sounds nice and all but that’s not the reality. She put in a lot more hours than that to earn that money. I hope her and others are able to continue cashing in at this meet.

Last edited 1 minute ago by SwimCoach
This Guy
Reply to  swimcoach
37 seconds ago

Still less than some CEO’s

John
9 minutes ago

That is ok. The IRS is reading this too. They are very happy with the news.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  John
6 minutes ago

Swimming Canada once warned its athletes “Pay your taxes on your prize money. SwimSwam is going to report on it so you’ll get caught.” (paraphrase)

