Gretchen Walsh on 50 Fly WR in Semis: “I don’t know what I’m going to fix going into tomorrow”

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh broke her own 50 fly world record (set in prelims) in the semi-finals tonight, clocking a 23.94 to become the first woman ever under the 24-second barrier. Tonight, Walsh was trying to clean up her turn, which she felt she did. Heading into the final tomorrow, Walsh said she’d just love to go a best time and win her first individual gold on the world stage.

