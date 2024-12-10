2024 SC Worlds Medal Table: Day 1 – US’s World Records Power Them to the Top of Table

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

What a night!!!

Six events awarded medals this evening, and four of them were won in World Record fashion. And that’s not to diminish the other two events, as had not there been the World Records, then Shaine Casas‘s new American and Championship record in the 200 IM would be receiving much more hype. As would Ahmed Jaouadi‘s result of 14:16.40, which makes him the 9th fastest performer of all time, and Kuzey Tuncelli smashing the Junior World Record by over 7 seconds.

The session started well for the Canadians. Summer McIntosh in WR fashion and Mary-Sophie Harvey earned the gold and bronze in the 400 free, sandwiching Lani Pallister the defending champion. While not a gold medal, the Australian’s distance star did set a new Oceanian record.

From there, the USA went on a hot streak with Kate Douglass and Casas taking the top positions on the podium, bringing the US quickly to two gold medals, and those were soon doubled as the US Women and Men claimed gold in World Record fashion in their respective 4×100 free relays.

Tunisia got in on the gold medal action as well as Jaouadi kept Florian Wellbrock away from the top of the podium, virtually, as Wellbrock swam in the morning session.