Every ISL Swimmer Competing at the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

The 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships are underway in Gwangju, South Korea. Open water swimming has already wrapped up, though artistic swimming, water polo, and diving events are ongoing. On Saturday, July 20th, pool swimming will begin, featuring many members of the newly-formed International Swimming League, or ISL. Though France’s Lara Grangeon, who will represent the New York Breakers in the ISL, has already competed in the open water: Grangeon won the bronze medal in the women’s 25k race, despite heavy rains and huge waves; she placed 4th in the 10k; and also finished 9th in the women’s 5k. All other members of the ISL that are competing in Gwangju have yet to race.

In terms of National Federations represented, the United States has the greatest representation from the ISL in Gwangju, with 31 athletes. The country with the second-largest representation from the ISL at Worlds is Australia with 16 swimmers. Third is Italy with 14 swimmers, followed by Canada with 12 swimmers, Great Britain with 11 swimmers, then Hungary rounding out the double-digits with 10 swimmers. Brazil sends 8 swimmers, and France, the Netherlands, and Germany all 6 swimmers each. Russia will only have 5 ISL members competing in Gwangju, and Denmark 4.

Superstar Sarah Sjostrom, who will represent the Energy Standard club, is Sweden’s only ISL member at this year’s World Championships.

As far as ISL team representation goes, Katinka Hosszu‘s Team Iron will show the largest percentage of athletes, with a 96-percent attendance in South Korea, or 25 of 26 athletes. The only member of Team Iron not competing in any capacity at the 2019 FINA World Championships is American Gunnar Bentz, the newest addition to the team. Bentz will, however, represent Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games in August in Lima, Peru.

Federica Pellegrini‘s Rome-based Aqua Centurions will also send 25 athletes, though they leave three at home. The DC Trident will have the smallest representation in Gwangju with a mere 11 athletes, though they should still anticipate a decent medal haul with Katie Ledecky on the team.

Fourteen ISL members swam at the World University Games in Italy, though only five of those fourteen will compete again at the World Championships.

AQUA CENTURIONS

Luiz Altamir Melo – Brazil Kristian Gkolomeev – Greece
Freya Anderson – Great Britain Phillip Heintz – Germany
Ilaria Bianchi – Italy Franziska Hentke – Germany
Martina Carraro – Italy Sarah Kohler – Germany
Apostolos Christou – Greece Nicolo Martinenghi – Italy
Piero Codia – Italy Kaylee McKeown – Australia
Santo Condorelli – Italy Alessandro Miressi – Italy
Breno Correia – Brazil Lidon Munoz – Spain
Laszlo Cseh – Hungary Margherita Panziera – Italy
Ilaria Cusinato – Italy Federica Pellegrini – Italy
Gabriele Detti – Italy Simone Sabbioni – Italy
Elena Di Liddo – Italy Fabio Scozzoli – Italy
Luca Dotto – Italy

CALI CONDORS

Mallory Comerford – United States Kacper Majchrzak – Poland
Kelsi Dahlia – United States Melanie Margalis – United States
Hali Flickinger – United States Kylie Masse – Canada
Townley Haas – United States Olivia Smoliga – United States
Anton Ipsen – Denmark Jan Świtkowski – Poland
Radosław Kawęcki – POL Ariarne Titmus – Australia
Lilly King – United States Andrew Wilson – United States
Mitch Larkin – Australia Kelsey Wog – Canada

DC TRIDENT

Anika Apostalon – Czech Republic Katie Ledecky – United States
Zach Apple – United States Jay Litherland – United States
Abrahm DeVine – United States Jérémy Stravius – France
Zane Grothe – United States Brianna Throssell – Australia
Zach Harting – United States Andreas Vazaios – Greece
Siobhán Haughey – Hong Kong

ENERGY STANDARD

Simonas Bilis – Lithuania Danas Rapsys – Lithuania
Charlotte Bonnet – France Mykhailo Romanchuk – Ukraine
Anton Chupkov – Russia Evgeny Rylov – Russia
Georgia Davies – Great Britain Kayla Sanchez – Canada
Femke Heemskerk – Netherlands Sergii Shevtsov – Ukraine
Chad le Clos – South Africa Anastasiya Shkurdai – Belarus
Fantine Lesaffre – France Ilya Shymanovich – Belarus
Max Litchfield – Great Britain Sarah Sjostrom – Sweden
Andrei Minakov – Russia Kierra Smith – Canada
Penny Oleksiak – Canada Rebecca Smith – Canada
Ben Proud – Great Britain

LA CURRENT

Kathleen Baker – United States Felipe Lima – Brazil
Michael Chadwick – United States Katie McLaughlin – United States
Dylan Carter- Trinidad & Tobago Andi Murez – Israel
Jack Conger – United States Ryan Murphy – United States
Ella Eastin – United States Farida Osman – Egypt
Béryl Gastaldello – France Blake Pieroni – United States
Margo Geer – United States Josh Prenot – United States
Matt Grevers – United States Andrew Seliskar – United States
Chase Kalisz – United States Leah Smith – United States

LONDON ROAR

Minna Atherton – Australia Vini Lanza – Brazil
Mireia Belmonte – Spain Cameron McEvoy – Australia
Bronte Campbell – Australia Emma McKeon – Australia
Cate Campbell – Australia Siobhan-Marie O’Connor – Great Britain
Kyle Chalmers – Australia Jeanette Ottesen – Denmark
Alex Graham – Australia Adam Peaty – Great Britain
James Guy – Great Britain Sydney Pickrem – Canada
Jess Hansen – Australia Kirill Prigoda – Russia
Holly Hibbott – Great Britain Duncan Scott – Great Britain
Boglarka Kapas – Hungary Marie Wattel – France
Yuri Kisil – Canada Matthew Wilson – Australia

NEW YORK BREAKERS

Michael Andrew – United States Jack McLoughlin – Australia
Pernille Blume – Denmark Lia Neal – United States
Marcelo Chierighini – Brazil Emily Overholt – Canada
Mack Darragh – Canada Jacob Pebley – United States
João de Lucca – Brazil Christoper Reid – South Africa
Gabby DeLoof – United States Pedro Spajari – Brazil
Reva Foos – Germany Brad Tandy – South Africa
Lara Grangeon – France Alys Thomas – Great Britain
Marco Koch – Germany Markus Thormeyer – Canada
Marius Kusch – Germany Madison Wilson – Australia
Clyde Lewis – Australia

TEAM IRON

Alia Atkinson – Bahamas Jenna Laukkanen – Finland
Richard Bohus – Hungary Fanny Lecluyse – Belgium
Kim Busch – Netherlands Kristof Milak – Hungary
Kimberly Buys – Belgium Vlad Morozov – Russia
Henrik Christiansen – Norway Mie Nielsen – Denmark
Jeremy Desplanches – Switzerland Jesse Puts – Netherlands
Robert Glinta – Romania Sebastian Sabo – Hungary
Katinka Hosszu – Hungary PJ Stevens – Slovenia
Zsuzsanna Jakabos – Hungary Pieter Timmers – Belgium
Arno Kamminga – Netherlands Kira Toussaint – Netherlands
Ajna Kesely – Hungary Jessica Vall – Spain
Dominik Kozma – Hungary David Verraszto – Hungary
Ranomi Kromowidjojo – Netherlands

