Every ISL Swimmer Competing at the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

The 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships are underway in Gwangju, South Korea. Open water swimming has already wrapped up, though artistic swimming, water polo, and diving events are ongoing. On Saturday, July 20th, pool swimming will begin, featuring many members of the newly-formed International Swimming League, or ISL. Though France’s Lara Grangeon, who will represent the New York Breakers in the ISL, has already competed in the open water: Grangeon won the bronze medal in the women’s 25k race, despite heavy rains and huge waves; she placed 4th in the 10k; and also finished 9th in the women’s 5k. All other members of the ISL that are competing in Gwangju have yet to race.

In terms of National Federations represented, the United States has the greatest representation from the ISL in Gwangju, with 31 athletes. The country with the second-largest representation from the ISL at Worlds is Australia with 16 swimmers. Third is Italy with 14 swimmers, followed by Canada with 12 swimmers, Great Britain with 11 swimmers, then Hungary rounding out the double-digits with 10 swimmers. Brazil sends 8 swimmers, and France, the Netherlands, and Germany all 6 swimmers each. Russia will only have 5 ISL members competing in Gwangju, and Denmark 4.

Superstar Sarah Sjostrom, who will represent the Energy Standard club, is Sweden’s only ISL member at this year’s World Championships.

As far as ISL team representation goes, Katinka Hosszu‘s Team Iron will show the largest percentage of athletes, with a 96-percent attendance in South Korea, or 25 of 26 athletes. The only member of Team Iron not competing in any capacity at the 2019 FINA World Championships is American Gunnar Bentz, the newest addition to the team. Bentz will, however, represent Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games in August in Lima, Peru.

Federica Pellegrini‘s Rome-based Aqua Centurions will also send 25 athletes, though they leave three at home. The DC Trident will have the smallest representation in Gwangju with a mere 11 athletes, though they should still anticipate a decent medal haul with Katie Ledecky on the team.

Fourteen ISL members swam at the World University Games in Italy, though only five of those fourteen will compete again at the World Championships.

AQUA CENTURIONS

Luiz Altamir Melo – Brazil Kristian Gkolomeev – Greece Freya Anderson – Great Britain Phillip Heintz – Germany Ilaria Bianchi – Italy Franziska Hentke – Germany Martina Carraro – Italy Sarah Kohler – Germany Apostolos Christou – Greece Nicolo Martinenghi – Italy Piero Codia – Italy Kaylee McKeown – Australia Santo Condorelli – Italy Alessandro Miressi – Italy Breno Correia – Brazil Lidon Munoz – Spain Laszlo Cseh – Hungary Margherita Panziera – Italy Ilaria Cusinato – Italy Federica Pellegrini – Italy Gabriele Detti – Italy Simone Sabbioni – Italy Elena Di Liddo – Italy Fabio Scozzoli – Italy Luca Dotto – Italy

CALI CONDORS

Mallory Comerford – United States Kacper Majchrzak – Poland Kelsi Dahlia – United States Melanie Margalis – United States Hali Flickinger – United States Kylie Masse – Canada Townley Haas – United States Olivia Smoliga – United States Anton Ipsen – Denmark Jan Świtkowski – Poland Radosław Kawęcki – POL Ariarne Titmus – Australia Lilly King – United States Andrew Wilson – United States Mitch Larkin – Australia Kelsey Wog – Canada

DC TRIDENT

Anika Apostalon – Czech Republic Katie Ledecky – United States Zach Apple – United States Jay Litherland – United States Abrahm DeVine – United States Jérémy Stravius – France Zane Grothe – United States Brianna Throssell – Australia Zach Harting – United States Andreas Vazaios – Greece Siobhán Haughey – Hong Kong

ENERGY STANDARD

Simonas Bilis – Lithuania Danas Rapsys – Lithuania Charlotte Bonnet – France Mykhailo Romanchuk – Ukraine Anton Chupkov – Russia Evgeny Rylov – Russia Georgia Davies – Great Britain Kayla Sanchez – Canada Femke Heemskerk – Netherlands Sergii Shevtsov – Ukraine Chad le Clos – South Africa Anastasiya Shkurdai – Belarus Fantine Lesaffre – France Ilya Shymanovich – Belarus Max Litchfield – Great Britain Sarah Sjostrom – Sweden Andrei Minakov – Russia Kierra Smith – Canada Penny Oleksiak – Canada Rebecca Smith – Canada Ben Proud – Great Britain

LA CURRENT

Kathleen Baker – United States Felipe Lima – Brazil Michael Chadwick – United States Katie McLaughlin – United States Dylan Carter- Trinidad & Tobago Andi Murez – Israel Jack Conger – United States Ryan Murphy – United States Ella Eastin – United States Farida Osman – Egypt Béryl Gastaldello – France Blake Pieroni – United States Margo Geer – United States Josh Prenot – United States Matt Grevers – United States Andrew Seliskar – United States Chase Kalisz – United States Leah Smith – United States

LONDON ROAR

Minna Atherton – Australia Vini Lanza – Brazil Mireia Belmonte – Spain Cameron McEvoy – Australia Bronte Campbell – Australia Emma McKeon – Australia Cate Campbell – Australia Siobhan-Marie O’Connor – Great Britain Kyle Chalmers – Australia Jeanette Ottesen – Denmark Alex Graham – Australia Adam Peaty – Great Britain James Guy – Great Britain Sydney Pickrem – Canada Jess Hansen – Australia Kirill Prigoda – Russia Holly Hibbott – Great Britain Duncan Scott – Great Britain Boglarka Kapas – Hungary Marie Wattel – France Yuri Kisil – Canada Matthew Wilson – Australia

NEW YORK BREAKERS

Michael Andrew – United States Jack McLoughlin – Australia Pernille Blume – Denmark Lia Neal – United States Marcelo Chierighini – Brazil Emily Overholt – Canada Mack Darragh – Canada Jacob Pebley – United States João de Lucca – Brazil Christoper Reid – South Africa Gabby DeLoof – United States Pedro Spajari – Brazil Reva Foos – Germany Brad Tandy – South Africa Lara Grangeon – France Alys Thomas – Great Britain Marco Koch – Germany Markus Thormeyer – Canada Marius Kusch – Germany Madison Wilson – Australia Clyde Lewis – Australia

TEAM IRON