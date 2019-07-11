ISL Roster Updates: Bentz To Iron, Anderson To Aqua Centurions

The Budapest-based International Swimming League (ISL) Team Iron announced its first American team member in the form of Gunnar Bentz.

23-year-old Bentz is a former University of Georgia Bulldog who competed for the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He raced in the prelims of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay there, while also being involved in the ‘gas station incident’ with fellow American Ryan Lochte.

Bentz most recently competed at the Bulldog Grand Slam this past June, posting times of 1:50.61 in the 200m free and 1:58.05 in the 200m fly.

For the Rome-based Aqua Centurions, Freya Anderson will be joining the Federica Pellegrini-led squad. 18-year-old Anderson of Great Britain was a 4-time relay medalist at the 2018 European Championships, as well as a 2-time really medalist the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Anderson claimed individual gold in both the 50m free and the 100m free at last year’s edition of the European Junior Championships in Helsinki, with the Ellesmere Titan journeying to Gwangju to represent her nation at this year’s World Championships. She competed at the 2017 edition as well, making the semi-finals of the 100m free.