Ana Marcela Cunha Edges Out Aurelie Miller For 5K Gold at Worlds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

5K full results

Not an Olympic event, the women’s 5K this morning in Gwangju was a race for a World title (and a World title alone). The 10K saw China’s Xin Xin defeat American Haley Anderson by just nine-tenths of a second in the first Olympic qualifying event of these World Championships.

Tonight in the 5K, the race belonged to Brazilian Ana Cunha, who surged in the final two kilometers to touch for gold in 57:56.0. She won bronze in 2017 in this event, which was won by Ashley Twichell (USA) while Frenchwoman Aurelie Muller took silver.

Cunha took it tonight with a 57:56.0, followed by Muller who again took silver at 57:57.0. Third looked to belong to USA’s Hannah Moore, but the photo finish between she and Germany’s Leonie Beck turned out to be a virtual tie at 57:58.0. Moore and Beck would share the bronze.

Italy’s Rachele Bruni, the bronze medalist in the 10K from Sunday, grabbed fifth.

5KM OPEN WATER RESULTS (Top 10)

RACE NOTES