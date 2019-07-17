Ana Marcela Cunha Edges Out Aurelie Miller For 5K Gold at Worlds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- 5K full results
Not an Olympic event, the women’s 5K this morning in Gwangju was a race for a World title (and a World title alone). The 10K saw China’s Xin Xin defeat American Haley Anderson by just nine-tenths of a second in the first Olympic qualifying event of these World Championships.
Tonight in the 5K, the race belonged to Brazilian Ana Cunha, who surged in the final two kilometers to touch for gold in 57:56.0. She won bronze in 2017 in this event, which was won by Ashley Twichell (USA) while Frenchwoman Aurelie Muller took silver.
Cunha took it tonight with a 57:56.0, followed by Muller who again took silver at 57:57.0. Third looked to belong to USA’s Hannah Moore, but the photo finish between she and Germany’s Leonie Beck turned out to be a virtual tie at 57:58.0. Moore and Beck would share the bronze.
Italy’s Rachele Bruni, the bronze medalist in the 10K from Sunday, grabbed fifth.
5KM OPEN WATER RESULTS (Top 10)
|NAME
|COUNTRY
|
TIME/TIME BEHIND
|1
|Ana Marcela Cunha
|Brazil
|57:56.0
|2
|Aurelie Muller
|France
|+1.0
|3
|Hannah Moore/Leonie Beck
|USA/Germany
|+2.0
|4
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Rachele Bruni
|Italy
|+2.7
|6
|Giulia Gabbrielleschi
|Italy
|+3.0
|7
|Ashley Twichell
|USA
|+4.0
|8
|Hou Yawen
|China
|+4.9
|9
|Lara Grangeon
|France
|+5.5
|10
|Maria Bramont-Arias
|Peru
|+13.1
RACE NOTES
- Germany’s Finnia Wunram was an early leader in the race, with France’s Muller and Lara Grangeon keeping close in the lead pack.
- At the 2.4K mark, right around halfway, it was Muller and Grangeon leading the way, followed by Germany’sBeck, the Netherlands’ Sharon van Rouwendaal, and the USA’s Twichell.
- With 1.5K or so to go, it was Grangeon in the lead, with Brazil’s Cunha pulling into the lead pack.
- It was the Frenchwomen, Cunha, and Van Rouwendaal all together going into the final kilometer before Cunha pulled up very close and went right past Grangeon while Van Rouwendaal and Muller snuck up in the middle of them.
- It was then Italy’s Giulia Gabbrielleschi moving into the lead with just 700 meters to go in another surprising switch-up.
- Heading down in the final two minutes of the race, Cunha broke away from the pack with Muller in hot pursuit.
- Cunha would touch first, with Muller second. Moore and Beck crashed into the touchpad at virtually the same time, with the lead pack closing in shortly behind them.
In a very tough and experienced field, Hannah Moore did an outstanding job in grabbing the Bronze – TEAM USA!
SWIM4EVER: “US Distance Swimming is a joke. No medal contenders.”
Hannah Moore: “Hold my beer”