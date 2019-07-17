Maine HS State Champ Alicia Lawrence Will Swim for Cornell in 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alicia Lawrence from Cape Elizabeth, Maine will join the Cornell University women’s swimming and diving class of 2023. The Big Red announced her commitment on social media:

Lawrence is a Maine Principals’ Association Class B Swimming and Diving Champion, having won both the 200 free relay and 400 free relay with Cape Elizabeth High School at the 2019 state meet. In addition to her relay wins, Lawrence scored a pair of silver medals in the 50 free (24.3) and 100 free (53.4), helping the Capers win their third consecutive Class B state title.

Lawrence does her year-round swimming with Southern Maine Aquatic Club. She swims free, back and fly and was a finalist in the 50m free at Richmond Futures last summer. She finaled in both the 50m free and 100m free at Buffalo Sectionals last spring. Her best 50 free time is just .06 out of scoring range at the Ivy conference level; she would have been first alternate in the event at the 2019 Ivy League Women’s Championships. Lawrence would have ranked 5th among Cornell’s 50 freestylers last season; she will overlap with three of the four top sprinters: Vanessa Ruiz, Claire Liu, and Laurel Kiselis.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.79

100 free – 52.28

100 back – 59.76

100 fly – 1:01.13

