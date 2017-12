EUROPEI IN VASCA CORTA: la START LIST ed i Duelli da Non Perdere

Peaty, Hosszu Headline Euro SC Championship Psych Sheets Adam Peaty will be in action next week at the European SC Championships.

French Federation Selects 25 Swimmers for LEN Short Course Euros Mélanie Henique of CN Marseille has been selected to represent France at the 2017 LEN European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen later this month.

World Champ Federica Pellegrini Won’t Swim 200 Free at 2017 Euros Federica has confirmed her decision after the World Championships to retire from the 200 free.

EUROPEI Vasca Corta 2017: PRONTA LA NAZIONALE ITALIANA! CAMPIONATI EUROPEI VASCA CORTA 2017 Vasca Corta (25 metri) Royal Arena (Hannemanns Allé 18, 2300 Copenhagen) Biglietti dell’evento qui Programma Gare La squadra…