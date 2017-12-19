Toussaint, Kamminga Grab Dutch National Records at Euros

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint took second to Katinka Hosszu in the women’s 100 breast last Thursday at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, going 56.21 for a new Dutch record.

Toussaint, who graduated from the University of Tennessee last year and was a 2016 Olympian, split 27.00/29.21 en route to shaving nearly a second off her previous best, 57.16.

She also swam the 50 and 200 back, where she placed 6th in both, going 26.54 and 2:05.55 respectively. She owns the Dutch record in the 50 (26.24).

Dutch teammate Arno Kamminga set the 200 breast Dutch record in 2:02.46, placing 4th overall.

The time is a huge drop for Kamminga, whose PR (and the previous Dutch record) stood at 2:04.35, swum in October. This time around, he worked the the back half of his race, splitting 28.29/31.23/31.25/31.69 to his previous 28.15/31.72/32.24/32.24.

He also holds the Dutch record in the 50 breast, swimming that in addition to the 100 and 200 breast at the meet.