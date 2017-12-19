Toussaint, Kamminga Grab Dutch National Records at Euros

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017
- December, 13th to 17th
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- 25m course
- Entry lists
- Live timing
- Webcast (for Europe)
- Results
Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint took second to Katinka Hosszu in the women’s 100 breast last Thursday at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, going 56.21 for a new Dutch record.
Toussaint, who graduated from the University of Tennessee last year and was a 2016 Olympian, split 27.00/29.21 en route to shaving nearly a second off her previous best, 57.16.
She also swam the 50 and 200 back, where she placed 6th in both, going 26.54 and 2:05.55 respectively. She owns the Dutch record in the 50 (26.24).
Dutch teammate Arno Kamminga set the 200 breast Dutch record in 2:02.46, placing 4th overall.
The time is a huge drop for Kamminga, whose PR (and the previous Dutch record) stood at 2:04.35, swum in October. This time around, he worked the the back half of his race, splitting 28.29/31.23/31.25/31.69 to his previous 28.15/31.72/32.24/32.24.
He also holds the Dutch record in the 50 breast, swimming that in addition to the 100 and 200 breast at the meet.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!