Europei Copenhagen-Una spedizione da incorniciare per l’Italia

Toussaint, Kamminga Grab Dutch National Records at Euros Kira Toussaint took down the 100 back national record while Arno Kammingo smashed his PR, breaking the 200 breast national record.

Kliment Kolesnikov, Ranomi Kromowidjojo Win Euro SC Top Prizes Russia’s Kliment Kolsenikov was the male star of the meet, winning 4 golds and 1 silver.

Russia Overpowers Overall Medal Table In Copenhagen At the European Short Course Championships, Russia maintained a healthy lead in the medal table, which held through the end of the competition.

Russian Men Take Down 4×50 SCM Medley Relay World Record Vladimir Morozov split a 20.24 to anchor the Russians to a new world record.