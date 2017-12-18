2017 Swammy Awards: South American Male Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 SOUTH AMERICAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: BRUNO FRATUS

28-year-old Brazilian teamrunner Bruno Fratus started off 2017 in a rough way. Coming off a disappointing medal-less 2016 Olympics for the Brazilian team, Pinheiros, Fratus’s club, dismissed the double Olympic finalist, 5-time Pan Am Games medalist, and 2015 World Championships bronze medalist, citing his age.

His dismissal was part of an onslaught of Brazilian clubs dropping swimmers due to their age. Other Brazilian swimmers who were dismissed from

their clubs or had to face a pay cut for being “too old” in 2017 include Joanna Maranhao, Thiago Pereira, Felipe Franca, and Leonardo de Deus.

Not one to give up, Fratus moved to Clube Internacional de Regatas de Santos, splitting his time between there and Auburn in 2017.

Fratus stuck it to Pinheiros on the very first night of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, teaming up with fellow veterans Cesar Cielo (30) and Marcelo Chierighini (26) and the young Gabriel Santos (21) for a silver medal and a new South American record 3:10.34, coming in behind only the Americans.

Fratus himself swam the anchor leg, putting up the second-fastest split of the field, a 41.18. He outsplit fellow anchor Nathan Adrian.

Later on in the meet, Fratus picked up another silver medal and South American record. This time, he grabbed was the runner-up in the 50 free behind only Caeleb Dressel with 21.27. The packed 50 free field included Vlad Morozov, Ben Proud, and Fratus’s countryman and world record holder Cielo.

Post-Budapest, Fratus outswam 2016 Olympic Champ Anthony Ervin in the 50 free at the shootout-style Raia Rapida meet in October to help lead Team Brazil to victory.

Moving forward into 2018, Fratus will be training in Coral Springs, Florida with his wife Michelle Lenhardt.

