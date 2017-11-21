World Championships Silver Medalist Bruno Fratus Moves On From Auburn

Sprinter Bruno Fratus of Brazil has decided to take a new training path, leaving his longtime home of Auburn University and coach Brett Hawke. Citing the need to expand his horizons, the 2017 World Championships silver medalist in the 50m freestyle has moved to Coral Springs, Florida, home of the Coral Springs Swim Club. There, he will primarily be training by himself with the continued guidance of his wife and active supporter, Michelle Lenhardt.

“I believe change is a good thing,” Fratus states on Instagram. “It refreshes the mind, reaffirms your goals, but mainly keeps you out of your comfort zone.

“That’s why after almost 4 unbelievable years training and living in Auburn, I decided it was time to shake things up a little bit.”

In a conversation with SwimSwam, Fratus said there wasn’t one big reason for leaving, because he ‘loves Auburn and is very thankful for everyone on the staff.’ Fratus told us, “I had great success over there, but I guess I had to just see what’s beyond the thing I’ve been doing.”

Among those remaining at Auburn in the pro group are breaststrokers Felipe Lima and Miguel DeLara.

As far as Fratus’ training approach headed to Tokyo 2020, he told SwimSwam, “Michelle and I have been swimming and working together long enough to learn what works for me and what doesn’t. For now, we’ll be writing kind of our own program.”

You can read more about the dynamic relationship of Fratus and his wife/coach Michelle in the latest edition of SwimSwam magazine.