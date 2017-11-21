Isidore Newman School Sweeps LHSAA 4A State Meet for 3rd Straight Year

2017 LHSAA 4A Championship

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16

SPAR Aquatic Center, Sulphur, LA

Short Course Yards

Event Results

Team Results

Top 5 Girl’s Teams

Isidore Newman – 308

Ascension Episcopal – 265

St. Martin’s – 208

McGehee – 164

Calvary Baptist Academy – 155

Girl’s Recap

The girls of Newman did not win any events, but had runner-up performances in all 3 relays and multiple swimmers scoring points in every event – especially top 8 points.

Ascension Episcopal School kicked off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay (Gill, Sierveld, Barczyk, Sheets) with a time of 1:54.02 – just missing the division record by .06. The team won the 400 free relay with Gill, Barczyk, Sheets, and Dore in 3:52.67. Freshmen Ashley Gill and Sophie Sierveld each took home a win and a runner-up finish for their team. Gill won the 100 back going under a minute (59.63) and Sierveld won the 100 free by .01 in 54.85. Their runner-up performances were in the 50 free (25.03) and 100 breast (1:12.75) respectively. Jillian Barczyk gets the double-win in the 200 free (1:50.92) and 500 (4:57.58).

Freshman Sarah Holt from Calvary Baptist picks up a double-win too in the 200 IM (2:11.00) and 100 fly (57.71 – new division record).

Top 5 Boy’s Teams

Isidore Newman – 417

Pope John Paul II – 200

Esa – 200

Calvary Baptist Academy – 162

St. Martin’s – 146

Boy’s Recap

2017 marks the 6th time since 2011 the Newman boys have won the state title. They started off the meet with a first place finish in the 200 medley (Thionville, Kramer, Page, Koper – 1:43.83). They followed up that swim by getting runner-up in the 200 free relay and winning the 400 free relay (Page, Nguyen, Thionville, Koper – 3:27.42). Pierce Thionville won the 500 (4:49.16) after getting out-touched in the 200 free by Ascension’s Jack Aldridge.

Connor Page got runner-up in the 100 fly after getting beat by Aldridge who went a 53.54, but followed up with a win in the 100 back (54.97).

Esa had some depth led by sophomore Michael de la Rosa who won the 100 breast (1:03.01) and 3rd place finish in the 200 IM (2:05.05). De la Rosa was a crucial member on Esa’s relays, which includes a win in the 200 free relay (Fowler, de la Rosa, Papp, Rhoades – 1:34.64) and runner-up in the 200 medley (Papp, Rhoades, de la Rosa, Fowler – 1:45.03).