E.D. White Catholic Boys and Girls Dominate LHSAA 3A Championship

2017 LHSAA 3A Championship

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16

SPAR Aquatic Center, Sulphur, LA

Short Course Yards

Event Results

Team Results

Top 5 Girl’s Teams

E.D. White Catholic – 314

University – 242

St. Charles Catholic – 199

Cabrini – 192

Vandebilt Catholic – 191

Girl’s Recap

E.D. White Catholic proved their depth once again in a commanding LHSAA 3A state win. Their win makes this the 4th consecutive year (7th year overall) the Cardinals have won the meet and claimed the title. The girls did not win any events, but consistently had 2-4 scoring swims in every event. Their highest relay points came from getting 3rd in the 400 free relay (Toups, Gautreaux, Grainer, M. Hansen) – 3:46.18. Molly Hansen picked up two second place finishes in the 100 fly (59.75) and 100 breast (1:08.44).

Runner-up University stacked two of their relays to get first place finishes in the 200 medley (with a new division 3A record – 1:52.30) and 400 free (3:44.09). Both relays had Cangelosi, Baumgartner, Peak, and Van Hoogstraten. Abby Baumgartner won the 100 breast with a new division 3A record of 1:07.08 and was second in the 200 IM (2:14.47). The 200 free favorite, Johannah Cangelosi, had a disappointing DQ in the event, but redeemed herself by getting second in the 100 back (58.75).

Parkview Baptist’s Jolee Liles lowered her own division and state record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.21.

Cabrini High School’s 200 free relay (England, R. Mipro, Keith, K. Mipro) took home a win and new division record – 1:42.34. Kathryn Mipro is a double-winner in the 100 free (53.66) and the 50 free (24.67).

Top 5 Boy’s Teams

E.D. White Catholic – 361

Episcopal – 240

Saint Louis – 208

Lusher Charter School – 199

St. Charles Catholic – 163

Boy’s Recap

The boys of E.D. White won their 3rd state title. They picked up two relay division records (200 medley and 400 free) and 3 individual wins. The winning relays had the same 4 swimmers (DeGravelle, Pere, Klingman, and Rathle). Two of the individual wins came from freshman Jacques Rathle in the 100 breast (59.79) and 200 IM (1:56.21). Senior Grant DeGravelle won the 50 free by half a second with a 22.23.

Eighth grader Christopher Richardson of University won the 500 by .3 with a time of 4:51.85.

Saint Louis had three individual wins led by senior Caleb Wyninger who won the 200 free by 4 seconds (1:46.36) and the 100 free (49.16). His teammate Isaac Etherton won the 100 fly with a 52.33.