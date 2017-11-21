Fast-rising Jared Daigle Commits to Michigan Wolverines

Waltham, Massachusetts-native Jared Daigle has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2018-19.

“I felt right at home during my visit at Michigan and I could not be more excited to be a Wolverine! GO BLUE!”

By his own admission, Daigle is “definitely not the fastest recruit going to Michigan [next fall]” but he may be the fastest-improving future Wolverine. A senior at Boston College High School. Last winter, Daigle finished third in the 200 free (1:43.85) and third in the 500 free (4:43.24) at the Massachusetts Division 1 State Championships. But he really exploded during long-course season over the summer. Swimming with his club team, North Shore Swim Club, he crushed his previous personal bests across the board at USA Futures in Geneva, Ohio. Daigle dropped 5 seconds in the 200 back, moving from 24th seed to runner-up in the final. He placed third in the 100 back, sixth in the 100 fly and 200 IM, tenth in the 400 IM, and 16th in the 400 free. All with best times – by a lot. Below is his LCM progression over the last two years:

LCM Bests 2015 2016 2017 100 back 1:07.57 1:00.33 58.65 200 back 2:23.51 2:12.23 2:06.98 200 IM 2:30.13 2:20.55 2:09.83 400 IM 5:18.38 5:08.97 4:38.19 100 fly 1:06.13 1:00.78 57.45 400 free 4:49.98 4:22.11 4:09.11

Daigle is now a national-level swimmer in both backstrokes (Summer Juniors cuts) and both IM distances (Winter Juniors cuts). He commits to a Michigan class of 2022 that also includes: AJ Bornstein, Andrew Babyak, David Cleason, Ian Miskelley, Michael MacGillivray, Patrick Callan, and Will Chan.

