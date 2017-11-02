2-Sport Athlete Andrew Babyak Verbally Commits to Michigan

Andrew Babyak has announced his verbal commitment to swim for The University of Michigan beginning in the fall of 2018. Also on the Wolverines’ roster for the class of 2022 will be fellow verbal commits AJ Bornstein, David Cleason, Ian Miskelley, Michael MacGillivray, Patrick Callan, and Will Chan.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at The University of Michigan! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for supporting me throughout this process and putting me in the position to have this opportunity. I am looking forward to being part of the Michigan tradition. Go Blue!”

The Bronxville High School senior has only been swimming year-round for a year. Prior to that he also played lacrosse, and made the All-Section and All-League teams as a defenseman at Bronxville. In high school swimming, Babyak won the 2017 New York State Public High School and Federation titles in the 500 freestyle (4:26.26) and anchored 2017 NYSPHSAA state champion 400 freestyle relay. He is a USA Swimming Scholastic All American and a two-time NISCA All-American.

Babyak swims year-round with Badger Swim Club in Larchmont, New York under coach John Collins. He won the 500, 1000 and 1650 freestyles at Ithaca Sectionals and swam in the 200/400/800/1500 freestyle events at Summer Junior Nationals.

Top Times:

200 free 1:40.12

500 free 4:26.26

1000 free 9:13.09

1650 free 15:26.79

