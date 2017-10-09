6 Patrick Callan Announces Verbal Commitment to Michigan

Owasso, Oklahoma’s Patrick Callan, the #6 recruit on the SwimSwam list of top-20 boys in the high school class of 2018, has announced via social media that he will attend the University of Michigan in the fall.

“Pumped to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan! Thanks so much to everyone for all the support! GO BLUE〽️🔵”

Callan is a senior at Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa where his father, Sean, is the coach. He also swims for his father at Trident Aquatics Club. Callan is arguably the best mid-distance freestyler in the class of 2018. His 500 time (4:14.66) is the fastest in the cohort, and with a 200 time of 1:34.06, he’s not too far off Drew Kibler’s leading 1:33.30.

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Callan is the OSSAA Class 5A record-holder in the 200 free (1:40.81 in 2016), 500 free (4:38.23 in 2015), 100 fly (50.64 in 2017), and 200 IM (1:51.44 in 2017). He also owns a share of the 5A record in the 400 free relay (45.20 anchor, 2017).

In club swimming, Callan placed 10th in the 400 free and 15th in the 200 free at Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championship Trials, earning a spot on the USA squad for 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. There he competed in the 200m free individually, finishing just off the podium in fourth with 1:47.61. His best time, however, came leading off the men’s 4×200 free relay in 1:47.33, more than 1.22 seconds faster than the 1:48.54 he went at Nationals.

Callan is a great pick-up for Michigan. His best 500 time would have been 20th at 2017 NCAA Division I Championships, just 1/100 behind current senior PJ Ransford. His 200 flat-start time would have been second only to Felix Auboeck on the 4×200 free relay, and would have made him 21st in prelims of the individual event. He’ll have two years’ overlap with Auboeck.

Best SCY Times:

500 free – 4:14.66

200 free – 1:34.06

100 free – 44.50

Callan will head to Ann Arbor with fellow University of Michigan class of 2022 verbal commits AJ Bornstein, David Cleason, Ian Miskelley, Michael MacGillivray, and Will Chan.

