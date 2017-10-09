Green, White Split At Eastern Michigan Intrasquad Meet

EMU Green vs White

Saturday, October 7th

short course yards

Jones Natatorium, Ypsilanti, MI

The men’s Green team beat White 126-95, while the women’s White beat Green 124-94 at Eastern Michigan’s intrasquad on Saturday, October 7th. The meet was highlighted by several dual-event winners.

On the women’s side, distance freestlyer Nicole Swartz (Jr.) took the 1000 and 500 free decisively, going 10:09.53 and 5:00.09 respectively. Breaststroker Delaney Duncan (Jr.) won the 100 and 200 breast, posting solid times of 1:02.66 and 2:19.69. Casey Gavigan (So.) won the 100 back (56.70) by touching out fellow sophomore Claire Young by .16 seconds, and won the 200 back (2:03.17) by nearly 5 seconds. Meike Staffeldt (Fr.) took both the 100 and 200 free in tight races (53.11/1:54.74).

On the men’s side, Parker Saladin (So.) won the 500 free and 200 fly, going 4:46.62 and 1:51.57 respectively. Tosh Kawaguchi (Jr.) took the 100 back (49.27) and 100 free (46.49). Logan Burton (Sr.) won the 100 fly with an impressive time of 48.81. That time is almost a second and a half faster than he went at his first meet last year, and currently ranks 18th among Division 1 men.

Other event winners:

Tanner Olmos, men’s 100 free (10:01.03)

Alexander Arrieta, men’s 200 free (1:43.14)

Emilie Desnoyers, women’s 200 fly (2:08.10)

Stephanie Johnston, women’s 50 free (24.01)

Carter Swift, men’s 50 free (21.43)

Matan Segal, men’s 200 back (1:50.02)

Ben Gingher, men’s 200 breast (2:08.11)

Ben Brooks, men’s 100 breast (57.75)

EMU’s men’s team was picked 1st and women’s team 3rd in the MAC preseason coaches’ poll in September. Head Swimming Coach Peter Linn said of the meet, “This time of year we are just trying to get a feel for where we are and what we have to address in training as we move deeper into the fall. We have only been in the water a month and we wanted to have some fun racing”. The Eagles are heading right into their dual meet schedule, as the men prepare to host Northwestern on Wednesday, October 11th. The women will be back in action along with the men on Saturday, October 14th, when they face off against the hosting Kentucky Wildcats.