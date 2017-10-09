Brie Harnden Gives UMass Amherst its 1st Verbal Commitment of the Season

Brie Harnden from Fitchburg, Massachusetts has announced that she verbally committed to swim at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the flagship campus of the University of Massachusetts system, in 2018-19. Harnden is a senior at Fitchburg High School and a member of the National Honor Society.

Harnden swims for Don Lemieux with Greenwood Swimming, where she specializes for the most part in fly and back. She improved in her top events throughout her junior year, going best times in the 50 back and 100 fly at New England Short Course Senior Championships in December, then adding a PB in the 50 fly at 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup, taking 7th in the B final (17th overall). She also swam the 500 free (19th), 200 back (24th), and 200 fly (8th). This summer she updated her LCM times in the 50/100 back and 50/100 fly.

Best SCY Times:

200 fly – 2:05.28

100 fly – 56.80

200 back – 2:06.49

100 back – 59.60

200 free – 1:52.46

100 free – 53.15

