Michigan Earns Verbal Commitment from Breaststroker AJ Bornstein

Ridgefield, Connecticut’s AJ Bornstein has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2018-19.

“Proud to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Michigan! Michigan offered the very best combination of academics and swimming opportunities, Go Blue!”

Bornstein swims for Ridgefield High School and Ridgefield Aquatic Club, where he specializes primarily in breaststroke and IM. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Bornstein placed fourth in the 200 IM (1:54.64) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (56.39) at the 2017 CIAC State Open Boys Swimming & Diving Meet in March. His best SCY times (500 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 100/200/400 IM) come from the end-of-season 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup. He was runner-up in the 200 breast, 5th in the 100 breast and 400 IM, 9th in the 50 breast, and was a B finalist in the 500 free and 100/200 IM. He finished long course season on a high note at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals, placing 2nd in the 200 breast and 9th in the 100 breast with PBs of 2:13.96 and 1:03.04, respectively.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:58.68

100 breast – 55.99

50 breast – 26.10

400 IM – 3:57.94

200 IM – 1:54.09

Bornstein will join the class of 2022 with breaststroke verbal commits Michael MacGillivray (57.1/2:01), and Will Chan (53.7/1:58) and IMer David Cleason,

