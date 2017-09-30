Margetts Dominates in Washington State’s Win Over Cal Poly

WASHINGTON STATE VS. CAL POLY

Results

Hosted by Cal Poly

Thursday, September 28th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Washington State: 168.5

Cal Poly: 125.5

The Washington State Cougars opened their season in winning fashion on Thursday. The women traveled to Cal Poly for a dual meet, bringing home the win with 168.5 points to Cal Poly’s 125.5 points. Jasmine Margetts led the way with 3 individual wins.

Margetts got the ball rolling in the 200 free, winning a close race with teammate Rachel Thompson and Cal Poly’s Bonnie Diamond. Thompson was about half a second ahead of her through the halfway mark and Diamond was hot on her heels, but Margetts surged through the back half to win in 1:52.50, followed by Thompson (1:52.60) and Diamond (1:52.83). Shortly afterwards, Margetts returned to win the 200 fly in 2:02.20. She then had her most dominating performance of the meet to close the session, winning the 400 IM by 10 seconds with her 4:20.69.

Also winning multiple races for the Cougars was Hannah Bruggman. In the 50 free, she put up the only sub-24 time of the field, charging to a 23.94 ahead of Cal Poly’s Emily Imfeld (24.24). Bruggman then completed her sweep of the sprints in the 100 free, posting a 51.41 to outpace Imfeld (52.37). In addition to her individual performances, Bruggman helped the 200 medley relay to a win with her 22.74 anchor split. She also played a role on the winning 400 free relay with a 51.95 leadoff split.

Bonnie Diamond and Amelia Feick each picked up individual wins for Cal Poly. Diamond, who took 3rd in the 200 free earlier in the session, was dominant in the 500 free, winning by nearly 4 seconds with her 5:02.49. Feick, on the other hand, swept the breaststrokes. In the 100 breast, she put up a 1:05.04 to out-touch Washington State’s Clothilde Peseux (1:05.27). She followed that up with a 2:19.51 in the 200 breast, making her the only woman to break 2:20.

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Washington State swimming team opened the 2017-18 season with a 168.5-125.5 road victory over Cal Poly Thursday. Junior Jasmine Margetts led the Cougars with three individual wins while senior Hannah Bruggman had two individual wins and two relays wins.

“This was a good meet to start with, Cal Poly is a tough team, we needed to swim well and we did,” head coach Tom Jager said. “We had great swims from our youngsters and our veterans. Anna Brolin was great in the 100, Jasmine continues the momentum she had last year with three wins tonight, she’s a tough kid. We had some freshmen step to contribute led by Emily Cook who crushed it, it was a good start to the season!”

Margetts took first in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.50, a tenth second faster than the second place finisher before dominating the 400 IM, beating the field by nearly 10 seconds for a 4:20.69, the sixth-fastest time in WSU history. Margetts’ final individual win came in the 200 fly, where she clocked in at 2:02.20, sixth-fastest time in WSU history.

Bruggman found herself in four first place finishes at the end of the meet. Bruggman was a member of both winning relay teams. Alongside teammates Emily Cook , Linnea Lindberg , and Anna Brolin , the Cougars were able to clock a 1:43.30 in the 200 Free Relay. Bruggman, Rachel Thompson , Ciera Kelly and Cook were also members of the 400 Free Relay team that took first with a time of 3:31.62. Bruggman’s individual wins came in the 100 free with a time of 51.41 and the 50 free with a time of 23.94. Senior Anna Brolin also claimed the 100 fly.

A pair of freshmen recorded wins as Sam Howell won the 1000 Free and Emily Cook won the 100 back (the 8th-fastest time in WSU history – 55.90) and 200 back. Freshman Taylor McCoy , a Pullman, Wash. native, finished third in the 100 back, third in the 200 back and third in the 400 medley.

The Cougars are back in the pool Friday, Sept. 29 as they travel to Santa Barbara, Calif. to take on UC Santa Barbara.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL POLY:

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Senior Bonnie Diamond and sophomore Amelia Feick both picked up wins as Cal Poly women’s swimming held its first dual meet of the season Thursday against Washington State at Anderson Aquatic Center.

Feick won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:19.51. She was also part of the Mustangs’ 200-yard medley relay that finished second with a time of 1:49.04. The rest of that team included Ashley Slocum, Haley Childress and Emily Peters.

Diamond won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 502.49, nearly four seconds faster than second place. She also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.83.

Overall, Cal Poly had 12 top-2 finishes in the 14-event meet.

The Cougars won the meet with a final score of 168.5-125.5.

The Mustangs return to the pool Friday for the annual King and Queen of the Pool pentathlon against Cal. The meet starts at 11 a.m. at Anderson Aquatic Center.