19 Meet Records Broken at House of Champions

House of Champions

Top 3 Team Scores

Men

UConn – 1480.50

U Indy – 1243.50

IUPUI – 1123

Women

UConn – 1784

IUPUI – 1257

U Indy – 1065.50

UConn won both the men’s and women’s team titles convincingly at the 2017 House of Champions. The men won by almost 250 points and the women won by over 500 points.

Over the course of the meet, there were 19 meet records broken, 8 on the first day, 5 on the second, and 6 on the third. Here is a breakdown of the meet records by day:

Day 1

women’s 200 free relay: UConn – 1:32.82

men’s 200 free relay: U Indy – 1:21.07

women’s 500 free: Emma Smith (UConn) – 4:50.91

women’s 200 IM: Eliza Manning (UConn) – 2:01.78

men’s 200 IM: Rodrigo Codo Berti (U Indy) – 1:47.18

women’s 50 free: Danielle Freeman (Evansville) – 22.98

men’s 50 free: Guilherme Zavaneli (U Indy) – 20.25

men’s 400 medley relay: UConn – 3:15.23

Day 2

men’s 200 medley relay: U Indy – 1:28.94

men’s 100 fly: Matija Pucarevic (McKendree) – 48.08

men’s 200 free: Guilherme Zavaneli (U Indy) – 1:35.11

women’s 800 free relay: UConn – 7:29.27

men’s 800 free relay: UConn – 6:32.85

Day 3

women’s 1650 free: Emma Smith (UConn) – 16:42.63

men’s 200 back: Rodrigo Codo Berti (U Indy) – 1:44.48

women’s 100 free: Danielle Freeman (Evansville) – 50.17

men’s 100 free: Guilherme Zavaneli (U Indy) – 43.94

women’s 200 fly: Darian Murray (U Indy) – 2:01.28

men’s 200 fly: Matija Pucarevic (McKendree) – 1:48.35

Division 2 swimmers Rodrigo Codo Berti (U Indy), Guilherme Zavaneli (U Indy), Krystal Caylor (U Indy), and Matija Pucarevic (McKendree) had multiple national top 10 performances for D2.

Rodrigo Codo Berti won the 200 back and 200 IM, and came in 2nd in the 100 back, while posting a top 10 time in each. His 200 back time of 1:44.48 and 200 IM time of 1:47.18 are both currently ranked #2 in the nation. The 200 back is an NCAA D2 A cut, and the 200 IM is a B cut. In the 100 back, Codo Berti came in 2nd with a time of 47.73, which currently ranks #3 among D2 swimmers and is an NCAA D2 B cut. Will Kearsey of UConn won the event with a time of 47.45, good for an NCAA D1 B cut.

Guilherme Zavaneli won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and posted a D2 top 10 ranking in each. His time of 20.25 in the 50 is good for an NCAA D2 B cut, and also currently ranks #8 in the nation. His 43.94 100 free was the fastest in the field by almost a second, and ranks #7 nationally for D2, as well as being a D2 B cut. His winning 200 free time of 1:35.11 was the fastest in the field by 3 and a half seconds, is an NCAA D2 A cut, and ranks #1 nationally.

Krystal Caylor came in 3rd in the women’s 200 IM, posting a 2:02.57, which ranks as #3 nationally for division 3 swimmers. Eliza Manning won the event with a 2:01.78. Caylor won the 200 free with a 1:49.19, the only swimmer to go sub-1:50, or sub-1:51 for that matter. Her time ranks #3 for D2 swimmers nationally. Caylor came in 2nd in the 100 free, behind Danielle Freeman (50.17), posting a 50.50, which was also under the meet record. Caylor’s time comes in at #1 nationally for D2. All 3 of Caylor’s races are NCAA B cuts for Division 2.

Matija Pucarevic won the 100 and 200 fly, setting meet records in both, and achieving NCAA D2 B cuts. Pucarevich also finished 2nd in the 50 free with a 20.26, just .01 seconds behind Guilherme Zavaneli. Pucarevic currently ranks #4 in the 100 fly, #2 in the 200 fly, and #9 in the 50 free amongst D2 swimmers.