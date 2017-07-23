Brazilian ‘Old Guys’ Finally Get Their Relay Medal

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS – Day 1, South American Recap

Brazil has been waiting for the next generation to come – for a young group of swimmers who have been breaking all of Cielo’s age group records, to come along and maybe, finally, get Brazil back over the medal hump in the 400 free relay.

But instead, the ‘old guys’ of Brazilian swimming had one more run in them, and pushed the Americans harder than anybody expected for a silver medal on Sunday in the 400 free relay. Brazil’s final time of 3:10.34 was a new National and South American Record, and put them just .28 seconds behind the winning American side.

In spite of having the World Record holder Cesar Cielo in their stable, Brazil hasn’t medaled in the 400 free relay at the World Championships since 1994 and the Olympic Games since 2000.

For the Brazilian veterans, like Cesar Cielo (30) and Bruno Fratus (28), it looked like their best chance had passed them by. Brazil had the chance to make their biggest statement in front of the home crowd in Rio. But Cielo missed the team, and without him Brazil finished just 5th in the Olympic final.

Fratus’ club even dropped after the Olympics him for being ‘too old.’

But this year, those two have each rededicate themselves to the 100 free, and that showed in the final. Cielo kept pace with American Blake Pieroni, who is 10 years younger than him. Fratus, who for most of his career has been a pure 50 sprinter, out-split American Nathan Adrian on the anchor, though not by enough.

Marcelo Chierighini, who is not as old as Cielo and Fratus, is still a veteran at 26 years old, and had the swim of his life. His 46.85 was the fastest split of the entire field, and as far as we can tell, the second-fastest split ever in a textile jammer.

Even without their 2016 anchor Joao de Lucca, who skipped Brazil’s trials meet, Brazil found the right youth join their relay. 21-year old Gabriel Santos split 48.30 on Brazil’s leadoff leg – the 3rd-best opening split in the final. He got worked by the American leadoff Caeleb Dressel, who led off in an American Record of 47.26, but he played his part by giving his relay a chance.

The Brazilians nailed their relay exchanges (their aggregate .55 seconds were the second-fastest in the field that didn’t get DQ’ed behind Japan’s .51), and they put the veterans Cielo and Fratus at the end. Those two know how to race, and they knew how to race the Americans.

While the finish wasn’t gold, Brazil did as well in that relay as they could have hoped given the uncertainty of how they’d perform. Hanging on for 3 more years until Tokyo will be a tall order, but Brazil’s ‘old guys’ at least fulfilled one portion of their potential on Sunday.

Fastest Known 400 Free Relay Splits:

46.06 – Jason Lezak, USA, 2008 Olympics 46.46 – Alain Bernard, France, 2009 World Championships 46.63 – Fred Bousquet, France, 2008 Olympics (prelims) 46.63 – Fred Bousquet, France, 2008 Olympics 46.73 – Alain Bernard, France, 2008 Olympics 46.74 – Yannick Agnel, France, 2012 Olympics 46.79 – Nathan Adrian, USA, 2009 World Championships 46.84 – Filippo Magnini, Italy, 2008 Olympics (prelims) 46.85 – Marcelo Chierighini, Brazil, 2017 World Championships 46.90 – Fabien Gilot, France, 2013 World Championships 46.95 – Vlad Morozov, Russia, 2015 World Championships 46.97 – Nathan Adrian, USA, 2016 Olympics

South American-Only Medals Table

Brazil was the only South American country to medal on day 1 of pool swimming at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Brazil 0 1 0 1 Total 0 1 0 1

