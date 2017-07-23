Katinka Hosszu’s Iron Lady Brand Has Own Store at World Champs

Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu‘s ‘Iron Lady’ brand has opened its own store at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships.

Separate from the massive Arena store, with whom Iron Corporation is partnered on a suit deal, this trailer-style store is full of exclusively merchandise themed for Katinka Hosszu and her husband and coach Shane Tusup.

The list of items for sale include thunder sticks, hats, cups, stickers, Iron Lady comic books, and – our personal favorite – Katinka and Shane dolls.

The store is the next incarnation of the growth of the Iron Lady brand, which has become a text book for Olympic sport athletes around the world. While the brand continues to grow and pull its weight (Hosszu is the head of a group of athletes who are pulling together into what is the beginnings of an athletes union), Iron Corporation itself is battling demons – they’re being sued by a former employee.

SwimSwam photographer Mike Lewis stopped by to snap some pictures of the store, which can be seen below.