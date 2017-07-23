Comerford Downs 100 Free American Record as USA Downs 400 FR Relay American Record

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans got off to a good start in the 400 free relay, as Mallory Comerford took down the American Record in the 100 free with her 52.59 opening split. That shaved just over a tenth off the former record, which was set at a 52.70 by Simone Manuel when she tied for Olympic gold last summer. Comerford was 2nd on the leadoff leg only to Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, who smashed the World Record with a 51.71.

Comerford is now the fastest American ever and the 5th fastest performer in history worldwide. She moves up to 2nd in the World this year ahead of former World Record holder Cate Campbell of Australia. Teammate Manuel remains on the all-time worldwide top performers list in a tie for 8th with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak.

ALL TIME TOP PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 100 FREE

1 Sarah Sjostrom 51.71
2 Cate Campbell 52.06
3 Britta Steffen 52.07
4 Bronte Campbell 52.52
5 Mallory Comerford 52.59
6 Libby Trickett 52.62
7 Femke Heemskerk 52.69
T-8 Simone Manuel 52.70
T-8 Penny Oleksiak 52.70
10 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 52.75

The Americans went on to win the 400 free relay and take down the American Record in 3:31.72. Taking over the middle legs were Kelsi Worrell (53.16) and Katie Ledecky (53.83). That was a fairly sluggish split for Ledecky, who popped a 52.79 to anchor for the USA last summer, but it was enough to put them ahead of Sweden going into the final leg. Manuel rocked a 52.14 on the anchor leg, giving the U.S. what they needed to hang on for gold. That was her fastest relay split ever by far, topping the 52.43 she did as the anchor of the 400 medley relay in Rio.

30 Comments on "Comerford Downs 100 Free American Record as USA Downs 400 FR Relay American Record"

friedokierly

Its amazing to see her progress over the last two years.I believe she was 57 out of high school? She’s going to be the next big swimming star!

2 hours 18 minutes ago
Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

Mal-lor-reeeeee!

2 hours 9 minutes ago
Uberfan

Simone can’t be happy

2 hours 2 minutes ago
Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

I bet Simone is happy with a gold medal from the women’s 4 x 100 m freestyle relay.

1 hour 55 minutes ago
Swim-Fan

Seems like Manuel/Comerford is becoming what we thought Manuel/Weitzell should have been.

1 hour 53 minutes ago
Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

Weitzell is only 20 years old. Plenty of time to bounce back next year.

1 hour 41 minutes ago
Swim-Fan

True. But right now. It’s the Comerford Manuel show. It would be nice to have 3 excellent sprinters.

1 hour 37 minutes ago
JohnJ

Abbey is done like the many others before her at Cal.

23 minutes 9 seconds ago
Swim-Fan

Unhappy, I doubt it. Will she use this as motivation? YESSS!!!.

49 minutes 25 seconds ago
