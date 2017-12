FILIPPO MAGNINI a Sorpresa ai Campionati Italiani: ADDIO NUOTO!

Jérémy Stravius Racks Up 2 More National Titles on Day 2 of French SC Nats Jérémy Stravius added two more national titles to his list, bringing the total to four over the first two days of competition.

Orsi Cracks Two National Records To Open Italian Champs On a day with two timed finals sessions, Marco Orsi broke an Italian record in each session to kick off Italian Nationals.

Olivia Smoliga Loves! Short Course (Video) Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga tacked on another gold medal tonight as she dominated the 100 back from start to finish in 51.23

2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap On the men’s side, Zane Grothe (200 free) is back in action after taking down the 500 free American Record last night.