How to Train InZane

Zane Grothe lit up the American record books last weekend with freakishly fast swims in the 500 (4:07) and 1650 (14:18). We all know racing like that doesn’t just happen. It’s the product of relentless dedication and training like an animal. But just how superhuman is the training required to go that fast? Below is a set Zane did in the weeks leading up to Winter Nationals. He averaged 14 strokes per 25 and a 6-beat kick.

20 x 150 @ 2:00 | no kick outs

1:19

1:19

1:19

1:19

1:19

1:18

1:18

1:18

1:18

1:18

1:17

1:17

1:17

1:17

1:17

1:16

1:16

1:16

1:16

1:40 (#20 was a 200, he split 1:15!)

In his mile last weekend, Zane averaged 1:18 per 150 and dropped 11 seconds from his best time. It’s no coincidence that his recent improvement began when he started training at Indiana University, which is becoming a mecca for the world’s best swimmers under Ray Looze, Mike Westphal, and Coley Stickels. His teammates include Blake Pieroni, Cody Miller, and Lilly King. Zane had a phenomenal 2017 and 2018 looks even brighter for the rising distance star.

You can follow Zane on his Instagram and Facebook and also get peaks into his crazy training by following Fike Swim on Instagram and Facebook. SWIM DIFFERENT! And #traininzane

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.” -James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Swim Training courtesy of Fike Swim, a SwimSwam partner.