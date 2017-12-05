Practice + Pancakes: Longhorn Aquatics Masters with Coach Whitney Hedgepeth (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Before I visited Coach Whitney Hedgepeth (2-Time Olympian, 27-Time NCAA All-American, Mother of Dakota Luther), I had heard rumors. All around Austin pool decks, I would hear rumblings that Whitney ran the toughest practice in town if you’re a masters swimmer. While that may be true, what I discovered for myself didn’t really line up with my expectations.

Whitney is exceedingly nice and outgoing, making sure to welcome every swimmer on deck feels welcomed and prepared to conquer the morning. I went on a Friday, and Friday’s for the Longhorn Masters mean Fast Friday. I wouldn’t say the workout was anything over the top, but like Whitney said, was enough to get them tired and give them a good workout, but not so hard that they couldn’t finish their day. To be honest, I wanted to jump in with them… and I’m a little sad that I didn’t.