Cal Freshman Daniel Carr Reaps Benefits of College Training (Video)

2017 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

It was a big weekend in Athens for Cal’s Daniel Carr, who put up his first sub-46 swim in the 100 back to win the event in 45.96 on night 2 at the Georgia Invite. Carr returned on night 3 to drop a 1:40.65 in the 200 back, well below what it took to be invited to the big meet in 2017. If he continues to improve at this rate, he could give the Bears a solid boost come NCAAs.