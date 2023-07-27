2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Final Relay Lineups

The United States left their 2023 U.S. Trials champion Claire Weinstein off their prelims relay, so it seemed that the 16-year-old had a pass onto the finals relay. However, instead it’s Erin Gemmell and Alex Shackell who will join Katie Ledecky and Bella Sims as they try to defend their 4×200 Worlds title against the charging Australians.

Even though both Gemmell and Shackell were moving in their World Championships debut–Gemmell split 1:55.65 and Shackell split 1:56.05–it’s still a surprising decision.

Typically, the United States’ likes to maximize the medal count among their swimmers. It seemed like that was happening here as the usual sign that Weinstein’s place on the finals relay was in jeopardy would have been to put her on the prelims relay and let her earn her spot back. Weinstein finished 12th in the individual 200 freestyle with a 1:57.03, well off her best of 1:55.26.

The other surprising thing about the United States’ relay is the configuration. Seemingly as a response to the fact that the Australians are now huge favorites to win this event, the U.S. has opted to go Gemmell–Ledecky–Sims–Shackell. In 2022, the relay went Weinstein–Smith–Ledecky–Sims, and both Ledecky and Sims threw down huge splits en route to a win. The U.S. coaching staff is clearly hoping to maximize on two more timely splits and use Ledecky and Sims to give the 16-year-old Shackell as big a lead as possible against Ariarne Titmus.

The Australians have loaded up with newly minted world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, and Brianna Throssell joining Titmus. All four of these swimmers train together at St. Peter’s Western under Dean Boxall. As expected after her performance last night, O’Callaghan will lead it off for the Aussies. Then, Jack and Throssell hold down the middle two legs and we’ll see if Jack can keep her streak of exceptional relay splits. And finally, it’s Titmus on the anchor.

Last year, the Canadians won bronze about a second ahead of the Chinese squad. They’ll be defending their medal with a very different lineup: only Summer McIntosh returns. And, she’s swimming second–it’s Mary-Sophie Harvey who will lead off for the Canadians. They’re also joined by Emma O’Croinin and Brooklyn Douthwright, who split 1:58.10 and 1:58.25 on the prelims relay.

Meanwhile, China’s going with Li Bingjie—Li Jiaping—Ai Yanhan—Liu Yaxin as they aim to get back on the podium in this event, where they won gold in Tokyo. They’ve also had some turnover, though it isn’t as dramatic as the Canadians. Li Bingjie and Ai are the only two who were a part of this relay in Budapest. Li Jiaping split 1:57.30 as the anchor on their morning relay, their fastest rolling split by almost a second.