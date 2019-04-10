Erin Gallagher Hits 57.67 100 Fly To Wipe Out 11-Year-Old National Record

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competing on day 3 of the 2019 South African National Swimming Championships, 20-year-old breakout star Erin Gallagher clocked her 2nd National Record in as many days here in Durban.

After already winning the women’s 100m free on day 1, followed by clinching the gold in the 50m fly last night in a new national standard of 26.30, the Seagulls swimmer blasted a lifetime best of 57.67 in the women’s 100m fly to stand atop the podium yet again.

Splitting 26.56/31.11, Gallagher was one of only two women to notch sub-minute times in tonight’s final, followed by 24-year-old Tayla Lovemore‘s mark of 59.60.

For Gallagher, her personal best headed into this meet was the 58.93 logged at this same pool last December. Before that out, her only other sub-minute performances came at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where Gallagher notched 59.25 in heats followed by a 59.04 in the semi-final, a time that rendered her a painstaking 9th place.

Tonight’s 57.67 monster performance overtook Lize-Mari Retief’s time of 58.20, the South AFrican Record since all the way back to the 2008 Olympic Games.

Gallagher now ranks 7th in the world this season, and her time qualifies her for the 2019 World Championships.