Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erin Gallagher Hits 57.67 100 Fly To Wipe Out 11-Year-Old National Record

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competing on day 3 of the 2019 South African National Swimming Championships, 20-year-old breakout star Erin Gallagher clocked her 2nd National Record in as many days here in Durban.

After already winning the women’s 100m free on day 1, followed by clinching the gold in the 50m fly last night in a new national standard of 26.30,  the Seagulls swimmer blasted a lifetime best of 57.67 in the women’s 100m fly to stand atop the podium yet again.

Splitting 26.56/31.11, Gallagher was one of only two women to notch sub-minute times in tonight’s final, followed by 24-year-old Tayla Lovemore‘s mark of 59.60.

For Gallagher, her personal best headed into this meet was the 58.93 logged at this same pool last December. Before that out, her only other sub-minute performances came at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where Gallagher notched 59.25 in heats followed by a 59.04 in the semi-final, a time that rendered her a painstaking 9th place.

Tonight’s 57.67 monster performance overtook Lize-Mari Retief’s time of 58.20, the South AFrican Record since all the way back to the 2008 Olympic Games.

Gallagher now ranks 7th in the world this season, and her time qualifies her for the 2019 World Championships.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY

EmmaAUS
McKEON
04/08
56.85
2Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE56.8604/07
3Margaret
MacNEIL		CAN57.0404/05
4Rikako
IKEE		JPN57.0611/17
5Kendyl
Stewart		USA57.5104/04
View Top 27»

            
        

        

        
            
	  	    

    
            

                                    

                        
1

                        

                    

                                Leave a Reply            

                    

            

                

                                                            

                                            

                

                                

            



                        

                            

                    

            

                                        

                    

                        

                            


                                
                                
                                                                                            

                        

                        

                    

                    
                    

                    
                

                    

                    

                                                                        

                        1
                        Comment threads
                    

                                                                                        

                        0
                        Thread replies
                    

                                                                                        

                        0
                        Followers
                    
 
                                                                    
                    

                        
                        Most reacted comment
                    

                                                                    

                        
                        Hottest comment thread
                    

                            

                                        

                                                        

                         1
                        Comment authors
                    

                                                            

                

    

            

                
                                           

                                    

                                                                        
                            

                                 
                                newest  
                                oldest
                                                                     most voted
                                                            

                                                

                    

                                
                                

                    
Dan
Is there a particular reason why Louise Hansson’s 57.35 is not being added to the rankings?

She swam it in the prelims of the 100 fly at Canadian trials.


Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
                
                    

                                            

                

                

                                                                                

        

        

        
	  	
      
	  	      
    
		

	        
About Loretta Race

	        

	            	            
	            	Loretta Race	            
	            	            
After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …
Read More »

	        

        

		        
        
	



	

				
Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

		
Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!