South Africa’s World C’ships Trials Arrive With Olympic Implications

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 8th – Friday, April 12th

Kings Park Aquatic Centre, Durban

LCM

The 2019 South African National Swimming Championships kick-off on Tuesday, where swimmers will vie for spots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships.

There is an added layer of importance to these trials, however, as the first selection for the 2020 South African Olympic squad will be selected from participants at the 2019 World Championships.

Fly king Chad Le Clos is racing the 50m/100m/200m of that discipline, while taking the 100m and 200m freestyle events on as well.

Ayrton Sweeney is entered in the 200m breast, along with the 200m IM and 400m IM.

Young Rebecca Meder will follow-up her impressive National Junior Age Group Swimming Championships performances here at Seniors, taking on the 100m/200m free, 200m IM/400m IM and the 100m breaststroke.

Another budding star in Erin Gallagher will be in the 50m/100m free and 50m/100 fly mix, while Dune Coetzee will race across a 3-event schedule including the 200 free, 100m fly and 200m fly.

National record holder and Commonwealth Games champion Tatjana Schoenmaker will be contesting her breaststroke specialty.

Brad Tandy will be in the pool, as well Zane Waddell and Douglas Erasmus.

All swimmers will reap the benefits of Kings Park finally getting outfitted with starting block wedges both on top, as well as in the water for backstroke. You can read more about that enhancement here.

Below are the QTs that the South African swimmers must meet to book their ticket to Gwangju, keeping in mind that the A qualifying time must be hit in the final.

Should one or both of the first two placed finalists not achieve an A qualifying time, the athletes with the fastest A times in either heat or semi-final may be considered for selection provided that they swim in the final of that event.

If there are no A qualifiers in an Olympic even, the first swimmer in the final achieving a FINA B QT may be considered for selection.

Qualifying times for the 18th FINA World Championships: